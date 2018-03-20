NFL: Vikings finish deal for quarterback Trevor Siemian

The Minnesota Vikings finalized their trade with the Denver Broncos for quarterback Trevor Siemian to be the backup to Kirk Cousins.
The Vikings sent a 2019 fifth-round draft pick to the Broncos for Siemian and a seventh-rounder this year, after signing Cousins to a fully guaranteed, three-year, $84-million contract.
Siemian went 13-11 as a starter over the past two seasons with 30 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions and a 59.3% completion rate.
"There's a lot of places you could go. For me to be here with an organization that's knocking on the door of some really, really great things," he said, "I think there's a lot of people who would kill to be in this situation."
Cornerback Orlando Scandrick is leaving the Dallas Cowboys for the Washington Redskins on a two-year, $10-million deal. ... The Buffalo Bills agreed to contracts with center Russell Bodine and tackle Marshall Newhouse. ... The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive end Vinny Curry and center Ryan Jensen. ... Long snapper L.P. Ladouceur re-signed for a 14th season with the Cowboys. ... The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Eric Ebron.