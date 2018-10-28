NFL: Eagles beat Jaguars in London

Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia's opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.