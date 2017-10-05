Sam Farmer's NFL Week 5 picks

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups.
Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-7 (.563); season 38-25 (.603). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-9 (.438); season 26-35-2 (.426). Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans and Washington are off this week.
CHARGERS (0-4) at New York Giants (0-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 9. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Giants by 3. O/U: 45.
The Chargers are playing an actual road game after three consecutive hostile home games. They have talent, but they have to make that West-East trip, and the Giants defense can be good.
Giants 27, Chargers 21
TENNESSEE TITANS (2-2) at MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Titans by 21/2. O/U: Off the board.
Dolphins are starting to sink after back-to-back lopsided losses to Jets and Saints. The Titans are without Marcus Mariota, though, so picking them means going with a backup QB on road.
Dolphins 27, Titans 24
BUFFALO BILLS (3-1) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Bengals by 3. O/U: 391/2.
The Bills are on a roll and look legitimate. They’re on the road, though, and facing a Bengals team that seems to have a second wind (or a first one) with a new offensive coordinator.
Bengals 24, Bills 20
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-2) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (3-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Steelers by 8. O/U: 43.
The Steelers are at home and at some point their offense is going to realize its potential. Jacksonville is up and down. Watch for Pittsburgh to force feed the visitors a healthy dose of Le’Veon Bell.
Steelers 30, Jaguars 20
ARIZONA CARDINALS (2-2) at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (3-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Eagles by 61/2. O/U: 45.
There are just too many injuries for Arizona, and Philadelphia is slamming the door on teams. Getting Fletcher Cox back is key for the Eagles. Look for a lot of field goals in this one, on both sides.
Eagles 23, Cardinals 18
CAROLINA PANTHERS (3-1) at DETROIT LIONS (3-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Lions by 2. O/U: 431/2.
With the Panthers pounding the Patriots in Foxborough, this becomes an interesting game. Might just be a testament to how bad New England’s defense is. Detroit is a legitimate contender, though.
Lions 30, Panthers 24
NEW YORK JETS (2-2) at CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Pick ’em. O/U: 39.
Hard to fathom, but in this topsy-turvy season, the Jets are gathering a head of steam. They’re coming off consecutive wins over Miami and Jacksonville, and should make it three in a row.
Jets 23, Browns 17
SAN FRANCISCO (0-4) at INDIANAPOLIS (1-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Colts by 1. O/U: 441/2.
The 49ers are 0-4 and the Colts are 1-3, yet neither team is horrible. After losing three straight games by a total of eight points, San Francisco hits the road and breaks through.
49ers 21, Colts 17
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (2-2) at RAMS (3-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Rams by 1. O/U: 461/2.
Rams have a huge opportunity to start 4-1 with a couple of division wins. They lead NFL in scoring, have a defense that comes together at right times, have a history of beating Seattle, and are at home.
Rams 31, Seahawks 24
BALTIMORE RAVENS (2-2) at OAKLAND RAIDERS (2-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Raiders by 3. O/U: 39.
As we saw at the end of last season, the Raiders aren’t the Raiders without Derek Carr. EJ Manuel looked good this summer, but the regular season is different. Then again, tough to win in Oakland.
Raiders 23, Ravens 17
GREEN BAY PACKERS (3-1) at DALLAS COWBOYS (2-2)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Cowboys by 21/2. O/U: 521/2.
The Cowboys defense isn’t very good and it’s missing a lot of players. Green Bay’s offense is banged up but the Packers will be getting some players back. Go with Aaron Rodgers over Dak Prescott.
Packers 30, Cowboys 21
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (4-0) at HOUSTON TEXANS (2-2)
Sunday, 5:30 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Chiefs by 1. O/U: 451/2.
So many fun players to watch in this one. DeShaun Watson is coming off back-to-back terrific games. The Chiefs are still the best team in the league, and they can get after quarterbacks with four guys.
Chiefs 24, Texans 20
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (2-2) at CHICAGO BEARS (1-3)
Monday, 5:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Off the board. O/U: Off the board.
The Mitchell Trubisky era begins in Chicago, but Bears could have picked a better week for it. Even without back Dalvin Cook, the Vikings should win. Watch for a couple picks by Minnesota.
Vikings 24, Bears 13