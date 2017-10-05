Sam Farmer's NFL Week 5 picks

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups.

Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-7 (.563); season 38-25 (.603). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-9 (.438); season 26-35-2 (.426). Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans and Washington are off this week.

CHARGERS (0-4) at New York Giants (0-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 9. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Giants by 3. O/U: 45.

The Chargers are playing an actual road game after three consecutive hostile home games. They have talent, but they have to make that West-East trip, and the Giants defense can be good.

Giants 27, Chargers 21

TENNESSEE TITANS (2-2) at MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Titans by 21/2. O/U: Off the board.

Dolphins are starting to sink after back-to-back lopsided losses to Jets and Saints. The Titans are without Marcus Mariota, though, so picking them means going with a backup QB on road.

Dolphins 27, Titans 24

BUFFALO BILLS (3-1) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Bengals by 3. O/U: 391/2.

The Bills are on a roll and look legitimate. They’re on the road, though, and facing a Bengals team that seems to have a second wind (or a first one) with a new offensive coordinator.

Bengals 24, Bills 20

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-2) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (3-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Steelers by 8. O/U: 43.

The Steelers are at home and at some point their offense is going to realize its potential. Jacksonville is up and down. Watch for Pittsburgh to force feed the visitors a healthy dose of Le’Veon Bell.

Steelers 30, Jaguars 20

ARIZONA CARDINALS (2-2) at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (3-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Eagles by 61/2. O/U: 45.

There are just too many injuries for Arizona, and Philadelphia is slamming the door on teams. Getting Fletcher Cox back is key for the Eagles. Look for a lot of field goals in this one, on both sides.

Eagles 23, Cardinals 18

CAROLINA PANTHERS (3-1) at DETROIT LIONS (3-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Lions by 2. O/U: 431/2.

With the Panthers pounding the Patriots in Foxborough, this becomes an interesting game. Might just be a testament to how bad New England’s defense is. Detroit is a legitimate contender, though.

Lions 30, Panthers 24

NEW YORK JETS (2-2) at CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Pick ’em. O/U: 39.

Hard to fathom, but in this topsy-turvy season, the Jets are gathering a head of steam. They’re coming off consecutive wins over Miami and Jacksonville, and should make it three in a row.

Jets 23, Browns 17

SAN FRANCISCO (0-4) at INDIANAPOLIS (1-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Colts by 1. O/U: 441/2.

The 49ers are 0-4 and the Colts are 1-3, yet neither team is horrible. After losing three straight games by a total of eight points, San Francisco hits the road and breaks through.

49ers 21, Colts 17

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (2-2) at RAMS (3-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Rams by 1. O/U: 461/2.

Rams have a huge opportunity to start 4-1 with a couple of division wins. They lead NFL in scoring, have a defense that comes together at right times, have a history of beating Seattle, and are at home.

Rams 31, Seahawks 24

BALTIMORE RAVENS (2-2) at OAKLAND RAIDERS (2-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Raiders by 3. O/U: 39.