Suspension of Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott leads to harsh words between NFL and players union

Fighting words are flying between the NFL and the players union over the Ezekiel Elliott case.

The Dallas Cowboys running back, who led the NFL in rushing last season, was suspended by the league last week for the first six games of the season for allegedly assaulting a female companion on multiple occasions last year.

But this week, there have been reports that the woman, Tiffany Thompson, discussed blackmailing Elliott over a sex tape in text messages with a friend that are documented in the NFL’s investigation, one that hasn’t been made public.

On Wednesday, the NFL accused the NFL Players Assn. of spreading “derogatory” information about the alleged victim.

“Over the past few days we’ve received multiple reports of the NFLPA spreading derogatory information to the media about the victim in Ezekiel Elliott discipline case,” Joe Lockhart, the league’s executive vice president of communications. said in a statement. “It’s a common tactic to attempt to prove the innocence of the accused by discrediting the victim — in this case Ms. Thompson — when coming forward to report such abuse. Common or not, these tactics are shameful. Efforts to shame and blame victims are often what prevent people from coming forward to report violence and/or seek help in the first place.”

The NFLPA returned fire with a statement accusing the NFL of “stooping to new lows.”

“The public statement issued on behalf of every NFL owner is a lie,” the NFLPA said. “The NFLPA categorically denies the accusations made in this statement. We know the League office has a history of being exposed for its lack of credibility. This is another example of the NFL’s hypocrisy on display and an attempt to create a sideshow to distract from their own failings in dealing with such serious issues. They should be ashamed for stooping to new lows.”

Elliott has appealed his suspension.

