Former and current NFL players discuss their experiences in the quarterback room

I remember a conversation when Brett Favre said to me early on, he said it to all of us but mostly me because I was new. He said, “Listen, y’all try to compete with me. Try to be the best. That will just make me better and make us all better.” I think my reaction was like, “That’s the silliest thing in the world. How can we compete with you? You’re like the best of all time.” But that was the mind-set of the room. Like, “Hey, let’s all be great. Let’s all be as great as we can be.”