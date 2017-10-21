Four Cardinals fans journey to London for game against Rams — and pay tribute to the Beatles

A quartet of Arizona Cardinals fans trekked to London for Sunday’s game against the Rams, and they came decked out in team jerseys that paid tribute to the Beatles.

On Saturday, outside Abbey Road studios, the four friends gathered to walk the famous crosswalk where the Fab Four shot the iconic cover photo for their “Abbey Road” album.

Frank Barrios’ No. 58 jersey had “John” emblazoned across the back. Mark Palma’s No. 90 jersey read “Ringo,” Abe Gloria’s No. 21 “Paul” and Jason Childers’ No. 29 “George.” Gloria chose not to walk barefoot.

“It’s pretty much our era,” Gloria said before the quartet lined up for a photo in the crosswalk, “so we thought why not?”

The four friends purchased a package deal for the trip and paid in three installments, Gloria said.

They are looking forward to Sunday’s game at Twickenham Stadium.

The Rams are 4-2, the Cardinals 3-3.

“The Rams always play us tough,” Gloria said. “I’ll be happy if it’s a good game — and we win.”