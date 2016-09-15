Rams will wear throwback uniforms in home opener against Seahawks

The Rams are reaching back for an extra dose of inspiration for Sunday’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams will wear royal blue and yellow throwback uniforms Sunday in their fist regular-season game in Southern California since 1994 and their first at the Coliseum since 1979.

https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/776454702447915008

Uniforms have been a popular topic of conversation among fans since January when the NFL approved the Rams’ move from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

The Rams had blue and white uniforms in the mid-1960s and then changed to blue, yellow and white in the '70s. The St. Louis Rams colors were blue, gold and white.

Asked if he had any memories of old Rams uniforms, Fisher said, “Well I have one in particular, but that didn’t work out very well for me.”

Fisher was the Tennessee Titans’ coach when the St. Louis Rams defeated the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. The Rams were wearing a mostly white and yellow uniform ensemble when Tennessee receiver Kevin Dyson was tackled one yard from possibly scoring a game-tying touchdown on the final play.

The Rams will wear white uniforms for home games this season. They will wear throwbacks against the Seahawks and in one other game.

The Rams are expected to roll out new uniforms for the 2019 season, when they are scheduled to move into a new stadium in Inglewood.

https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/776455717704364033

MORE RAMS NEWS

Rams doubled their worth by moving to Los Angeles, Forbes says

Rams reach deal with L.A. city officials to pay for stadium security

After Rams fail miserably in opener, can we return them to St. Louis?