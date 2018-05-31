Kickoff times announced for UCLA's early season football schedule

The Chip Kelly era will begin on a national stage.
UCLA’s football season opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 1 at the Rose Bowl will start at 4 p.m. PDT and be televised nationally by ESPN, it was announced Thursday as part of a partial release of the team’s television schedule.
The Bruins’ showdown against Oklahoma on Sept. 8 in Norman, Okla., will begin at 10 a.m. and be televised nationally by Fox. UCLA’s game against Fresno State on Sept. 15 at the Rose Bowl will start at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by FS1. After a bye week, UCLA will play at Colorado at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 in a game televised by FS1.
Later in the season, UCLA’s game against Utah on Oct. 26 at the Rose Bowl will start at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.
The rest of the Bruins’ kickoff times and broadcast affiliations will be announced at a later date. The Pac-12 Conference championship game will be held at 5 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and televised by Fox.