Kickoff times announced for UCLA's early season football schedule

The Bruins’ showdown against Oklahoma on Sept. 8 in Norman, Okla., will begin at 10 a.m. and be televised nationally by Fox. UCLA’s game against Fresno State on Sept. 15 at the Rose Bowl will start at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by FS1. After a bye week, UCLA will play at Colorado at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 in a game televised by FS1.