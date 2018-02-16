Despite missing out on a chance to become the oldest woman to win a gold medal at the Winter Games, seven-time Olympian Claudia Pechstein of Germany isn’t yet ready to hang up her speedskates.

Pechstein, who was six days short of her 46th birthday on Friday when she faded and finished a distant eighth in the women’s 5,000-meter race with a time of 7:05.43 , said she intends to continue competing through the 2022 Beijing Games. “Why not?” she said, laughing.

Why not, indeed. Pechstein, who has won five gold medals, two silvers and two bronzes and set the Olympic record in the 5,000 since 2002, said she had been training well before Friday’s 12 1/2-lap race. In addition, she has had success on the Gangneung Oval, having won a silver medal here last year in a World Cup 5,000-meter race to become the oldest women’s speedskater to win a World Cup medal.