Olympics Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018: Live updates

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics get going on Friday morning (Pacific Time) with the Opening Ceremonies. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
Even at 10 years old, Nathan Chen had the focus and certainty of a champion.
As the newly crowned winner of the 2010 U.S. novice men's figure skating title, the Salt Lake City native was invited to join members of the Vancouver-bound Olympic team in skating at a post-competition gala. Skating to "Peter and the Wolf," the precocious, 4-foot-5 Chen reeled off a series of difficult jumps with the charm of a seasoned performer. Which he was, in a way, thanks to his remarkable skills at gymnastics, piano, ballet, and the rec-room hockey games he played against his two older brothers.
The big surprise came moments after his final jump, after Gus Kenworthy nailed a difficult maneuver to grab the lead at a slopestyle competition in the Colorado mountains.
Skiing to the bottom of the course, he noticed flashes of purple, blue and orange in the crowd.
“Amazing,” he says.
The darkest time? That would be the winter of 2015 and those dismal weeks spent lying around the living room of her family’s house.
Sarah Hendrickson took the couch, suffering with a knee injury that threatened to end her career as a world-class ski jumper.
Her boyfriend, freestyle skier Torin Yater-Wallace, slept on a twin bed they set up. Frail and exhausted, he was just out of the hospital where a septic infection had nearly killed him.
Lauren Gibbs figures most of her Pepperdine MBA classmates are running companies and wearing stylish outfits while they work in comfortable offices. For Gibbs, work means wearing a skintight, aerodynamically designed racing suit and running along frozen bobsled tracks to push a 365-pound sled before jumping in and hurtling through steep curves and icy straightaways at speeds that can approach 95 mph.
Her former classmates and coworkers are trying to rule the corporate world, and Gibbs might rejoin them someday. But first, the 33-year-old Los Angeles native hopes to rule the women’s Olympic bobsled world as the brakeman for pilot and two-time U.S. Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor at the Pyeongchang Games.
Rafael Arutunian can fix uncomfortable figure skating boots and mend bad jumping habits with equal ease, molding materials and technique with the sureness of a coach who has analyzed axels and scrutinized salchows for 40 years at rinks in Armenia, Russia and the United States.
But what makes him so successful is his ability to see into his skaters' minds and hearts and provide the precise motivation they need, a gift whose value goes beyond teaching how to make an efficient entrance to a jump or nail a landing.
Arutunian, 60, will coach Americans Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon and Czech skater Michal Brezina at the Pyeongchang Olympics, a trio he has coached at the Rinks-Lakewood for nearly two years.
Just days before the start of the 2018 Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee has formally refused to invite 15 Russian athletes and coaches who had their lifetime bans overturned by an international court.
The IOC announced its decision Sunday during meetings at the site of the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Don't know who Ryan Zapolski is? You're not alone. Even the most knowledgeable hockey fan would have trouble identifying the likely starting goaltender for the U.S. men's team at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
The NHL's decision not to allow its players to represent their homelands in these Winter Games sent national hockey federations scrambling to fill their rosters. Suddenly, scouts were watching video of players toiling in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League and European elite and secondary leagues, seeking candidates who might have been too small or too slow for the NHL or were late bloomers and would welcome an unexpected shot at Olympic glory.