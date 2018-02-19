Amid reports that a male Russian curler has tested positive for doping, officials at the 2018 Winter Olympics find themselves facing tough questions about the integrity of these Games.
A member of the Russian women’s squad confirmed on Monday that team officials had informed them of the situation.
"It was the main coach who came to tell us the news and we actually just read the news because it was pretty late at night and we were all in our rooms,” curler Victoria Moiseeva told reporters. “We tried to fall asleep and it was a little hard.”
The social media onslaught against Lindsey Vonn doesn’t seem to be bothering the U.S. Alpine skiing star.
After Vonn failed to medal in the super-G last week, a slew of posts by supporters of President Trump, often using profane or threatening language, celebrated the result.
“I always try to remember that it’s people talking behind a computer and they’re going to say anything,” Vonn said Monday after her second downhill training run at the Jeongseon Alpine Center.
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir came out of retirement to win more Olympic gold.
Only the free dance stands in their way.
The Canadian ice dancers broke their own record for a short program at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Monday, piling up 83.67 points with a harmonious, rock-inspired performance.
The U.S. men’s hockey team, which finished third in its preliminary-round group in the Olympic tournament, will face Slovakia in a qualification round game Tuesday at 12:10 p.m. KST at Gangneung Hockey Centre. The winner will advance to a quarterfinal matchup against the Czech Republic here Wednesday.
The winner of each of the three groups and the team with the second-best record received byes to the quarterfinals. The Czechs won Group A, the Olympic Athletes from Russia won Group B, and Sweden won Group C. Canada had the best record among the second-place teams.
Slovakia finished fourth, one place behind the U.S., in preliminary-round play in Group B. The two teams met in the first round, with the U.S. winning 2-1 on a pair of power-play goals scored by Ryan Donato, one of four college players on the U.S. roster. That was the U.S. team’s only victory in the first round; Coach Tony Granato’s team lost to the Olympic Athletes from Russia, 4-0, and lost to Slovenia 3-2 in overtime.
The International Olympic Committee on Sunday offered only brief comment on a news report that a Russian medalist had tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug at the 2018 Winter Games.
“On the one hand it is extremely disappointing when prohibited substances might have been used,” the IOC said in a statement, “but on the other hand it shows the effectiveness of the anti-doping system at the Games which protects the rights of all the clean athletes.”
Alexander Krushelnitsky, who won the bronze medal in mixed-doubles curling with his wife, is suspected of having tested positive for meldonium, Reuters said, citing an unnamed source.
Sunday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule. All times Pacific.
6:30 a.m.: Bobsled (two-man). NBCSN
7:15 a.m.: Freestyle skiing (men’s aerials final). NBCSN
Ted Ligety’s battered body finally felt normal.
In the last four years, the most recognizable men’s Alpine skier in the U.S. underwent surgery to insert four screws in his broken left wrist, fix a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and repair three herniated discs in his back that caused persistent nerve pain down his left leg.
“I am the healthiest I have felt in I don’t know how many years,” Ligety said shortly after arriving at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
The American men knew it wasn’t going to be easy this time.
Four years ago, they dominated the Olympic ski slopestyle, finishing in the top three spots. But key injuries and some new faces figured to level the field at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
“There are so many countries so competitive and so good in slopestyle,” said Gus Kenworthy, the defending silver medalist.
Don’t tell anyone, but here’s the revolutionary strategy the U.S. women’s hockey team has come up with in its quest to defeat Finland in the Olympic tournament semifinals on Monday and advance to the gold medal game.
“Score more goals than the other team,” forward Hilary Knight said Sunday. “It hasn’t changed.”
Getting the puck past Finland’s goaltender, University of Minnesota-trained Noora Raty, is never easy. When the teams met in the first round, the U.S. had to rally from a first-period 1-0 deficit and outshot Finland 42-24 but didn’t clinch its 3-1 victory until Dani Cameranesi scored into an empty net with 13 seconds left in the third period.
Less than 24 hours after Mikaela Shiffrin’s unexpected fourth-place finish in the slalom, the U.S. Alpine skiing star grappled with the disappointment in a 270-word post on Instagram.
“I’ve gone over it a thousand times in my head, and I don’t think I could have done it differently even if I got a second chance,” Shiffrin wrote Saturday. “So I wouldn’t take back my emotions or excitement after the [giant slalom] in order to have better shot at a [slalom] medal too. You know, it’s not necessarily the medalists who get the most out of the Olympics. It’s those who are willing to strip down to nothing and bear their soul for their love of the game. That is so much greater than Gold, Silver, or Bronze.”
Shiffrin, the top-ranked overall skier on the World Cup circuit this season, won the giant slalom in her first race at the Pyeongchang Games.