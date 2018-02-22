A day after helping the U.S. women win their first-ever gold medal in cross-country skiing, Kikkan Randall was elected to serve as an athlete representative on the International Olympic Committee.
Randall and Finnish hockey player Emma Terho will fill two spots that became open this week when previous members of the athletic commission – including former U.S. hockey player Angela Ruggiero – finished their eight-year terms.
“Wow, what amazing news to get today,” Randall said on Thursday, adding: “This is going to be a really fun ride.”
At least the Americans have the Phoenix Snow Park halfpipe.
Freestyle skier David Wise successfully defended his gold medal Thursday, breaking through on his final run to give the U.S. its third gold medal in the halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Wise wiped out on his first two runs before sneaking past countryman Alex Ferreira on his third with a score of 97.20. Wise landed double corks in all four directions — front left, front right, switch (backward) left and switch right — a goal he set for himself entering these games.
Lindsey Vonn has the lead after the downhill leg of the Olympic Alpine combined, with American teammate Mikaela Shiffrin right in the thick of things.
Vonn finished in a time of 1 minute, 39.37 seconds. Shiffrin is 1.98 seconds behind.
The race switches Thursday afternoon local time to Shiffrin’s specialty — the slalom. Both times are combined to determine the winner.
Anna Gasser edged two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson to win gold in the Olympic debut of women's big air snowboarding.
Gasser, the reigning world champion, stomped the last of her three jumps, a double cork 1080 that saw the Austrian flip twice while spinning three times. Her score of 96 was the highest of the day and gave her a total of 185.00.
Anderson, who last week captured her second Olympic gold in women's slopestyle, led going into the final round but sat down while trying to land her last jump. Gasser took full advantage. The 26-year-old raised her arms in triumph and embraced Anderson after the score flashed.
Backup goaltender Kevin Poulin made 15 saves in relief of injured starter Ben Scrivens on Wednesday night as Canada held on for a 1-0 quarterfinal victory over Finland at Gangneung Hockey Centre.
Canada, which relied on its wealth of NHL stars to win the last two men’s Olympic hockey tournaments, will face Germany in the semifinals on Friday. Germany was a surprise winner over Sweden, advancing on a goal by Patrick Reimer one minute and 30 seconds into overtime. Germany is coached by Marco Sturm, whose NHL stops included a stint with the Kings.
Defenseman Maxim Noreau, who played six NHL games with the Minnesota Wild and has spent the last two seasons in the Swiss League, scored Canada’s goal on Wednesday. Eric O’Dell, who was drafted by the Ducks in 2008 but never played for them, won a faceoff in Finland’s zone and slid the puck back to Noreau, whose slap shot beat Finland goalie Mikko Koskinen 55 seconds into the third period.
Women's bobsledding has a new star, and a surprise Olympic champion.
Germany's Mariama Jamanka -- a winner of exactly zero major international races in her life until now -- drove to gold in the women's bobsled event at the Pyeongchang Games on Wednesday night, adding to her country's dominant showing at the sliding track in these Olympics.
Jamanka and brakeman Lisa Buckwitz finished their four runs in 3 minutes, 22.45 seconds. Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs of the U.S. were second in 3:22.52, the 0.07-second margin being the closest between first and second in any Olympic women's bobsled race.
Wednesday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule. All times Pacific
6:30 a.m.: Bobsled (women, final runs). NBCSN
7:45 a.m.: Cross-country skiing (team sprint), speedskating (men’s and women’s team pursuit). NBCSN
The Olympic Athletes of Russia, considered the favorite to win gold before the men’s Olympic hockey tournament began, advanced to the semifinals with a 6-1 rout of Norway on Wednesday at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Eleven players had at least one point, including many whose names are familiar to fans of NHL teams.
Former Kings defenseman Slava Voynov, who was permitted to play here despite serving nearly two months in jail following his no-contest plea to a charge of corporal abuse of a spouse, had a goal and an assist. He declined to talk after the game other than to say hello, and that he feels good. Former Detroit Red Wings standout Pavel Datsyuk had two assists, former Tampa Bay draft pick Nikita Gusev had a goal and two assists, and Mikhail Grigorenko, who played junior hockey in Quebec and later played for the Buffalo Sabres and Colorado Avalanche, contributed a goal and an assist.
The Olympic Athletes of Russia will face the Czech Republic in the semifinals on Friday. The Czechs moved with a quarterfinal shootout victory over the U.S. on Wednesday.
Marit Bjoergen made Olympic history and the United States women's cross-country skiing team won its first medal ever — and it was gold.
Bjoergen won her 14th medal at the Winter Games by taking bronze with her Norwegian teammates on Wednesday in the team sprint. That made her the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, breaking the tie she held with Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen.
Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall led the way as the American women pulled off a huge upset in the same race. The only other American to win a medal in cross-country skiing was Bill Koch, who took silver in the 30-kilometer race at the 1976 Innsbruck Games.
When the U.S. men’s hockey team looks back on the 2018 Winter Olympics, the key phrase might be “missed opportunities.”
The Americans came up short again on Wednesday, seeing their improbable medal run come to an end with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals at Gangneung Hockey Centre in Pyeonechang, South Korea.
The U.S. failed to convert on several chances in extra time and came up empty in a taut shootout that decided the game.