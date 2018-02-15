Hours after winning the men’s halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Shaun White faced questions about a sexual harassment suit filed by Lena Zawaideh, a former drummer in his band. The claim, which dates to 2016, has returned to the news this week.
“Honestly, I’m here to talk about the Olympics, not gossip,” White told reporters.
“I am who I am, and I’m proud of who I am,” he continued. “And my friends, you know, love me and vouch for me, and I think that stands on its own.”
Mikaela Shiffrin is in prime position heading into the final run of the Olympic giant slalom, trailing Manuela Moelgg of Italy by 0.20 seconds.
The American standout attacked the tight course on a fast first run to give herself a chance at a gold medal as she kicks off her Pyeongchang Games. Only a handful of lower-ranked skiers remain on the course.
The top 30 finishers from the first run go in reverse order for the final run, with their times combined to determine the winner. Shiffrin will go second-to-last Thursday afternoon in South Korea.
Mikaela Shiffrin finally debuted at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Thursday after two postponements this week because of high winds.
The U.S. Alpine skiing star has the second-fastest time after her initial run in the giant slalom under a calm, cloudless sky at the Yongpyong Alpine Center.
The second runs are scheduled for later Thursday in South Korea.
U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn is still two days away from her first evet at the Pyeongchang Games.
And it’s Valentine’s Day.
And she’s single.
Wednesday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule. All times Pacific.
6:30 a.m.: Skeleton (women’s training runs), luge (doubles). NBCSN
8:30 a.m.: Biathlon (women’s 15-kilometer individual). NBCSN
In his latest brouhaha, which is over the flag-bearing responsibilities at the opening ceremony, Davis remains the designated "bad guy" and it's entirely his fault. He could de-escalate the situation — or, at very least, shift the course of the discussion — but his pride won't allow it.
Shaun White’s victory news conference in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Wednesday evening wasn’t all golden and good news.
Hours after winning the men’s halfpipe at these 2018 Winter Olympics, White talked about the emotions of rebounding from a slump and a bad crash to capture the third gold medal of his career. He talked about his third run of the day, when he landed back-to-back 1440s for the first time in his life.
“I just dug deep and made it happen,” he said.
U.S. Alpine skier Tommy Biesemeyer injured his right ankle during training Wednesday and won’t be able to compete in the downhill.
Teammate Ryan Cochran-Siegle will take Biesemeyer’s place in the downhill Thursday at the Jeongseon Alpine Center.
“I wonder why this happens,” Biesemeyer said in a statement. “It is hard to not think if there is a deeper meaning to it all. You are supposed to be optimistic in times like these and say something like, ‘I will come back stronger than ever.’ But I just can’t bring myself to do it.”
One of the eateries in this tiny hamlet in the Taebaek Mountains serves hamburgers. One is named after Shaun White.
Its namesake tried one the other day. “It was a magical moment,” he said.
Not quite as magical as what happened just up the hill in Phoenix Snow Park on Wednesday in the finals of the snowboard halfpipe at the Winter Olympics.
Chalk it up to the time change from Pyeongchang, South Korea to back home in the States, but U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn forgot that today is Valentine’s Day.
So she did what many would do to find a date on Feb. 14, she went online. Vonn tweeted a request for a date for Valentine’s Day to her almost million followers on Twitter.