U.S. women’s figure skating champion Bradie Tennell, who is known for her consistency and excellence on the technical side of the sport, was chosen to skate her short program when the Olympic team competition resumes on Sunday. Maia and Alex Shibutani, the 2017 ice dancing world bronze medalists, will represent the U.S. in the short dance portion of the event.

This will be the Olympic debut for Tennell, 20.

The U.S. stands in second place behind Canada after the first day of the competition. U.S. men’s champion Nathan Chen performed the fourth-best short program and the husband and wife pair of Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim performed the fourth-ranked short program. The Knierims, the only U.S. pair entered in the Olympic competition, also will represent the team in the long program, on Sunday.