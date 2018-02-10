Pyeongchang
Former Kings goaltender Ben Scrivens welcomes new adventures. After his NHL career stalled following the 2015-16 season he ventured to Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, where he spent one season with Dynamo Minsk and this season joined Salavat Yulayev in the city of Ufa. At the moment, he’s enjoying an adventure he didn’t plan: playing for Canada’s Olympic hockey team.
When it became apparent that NHL players would not be allowed to represent their homelands in the Pyeongchang Olympic hockey tournament, executives of all the participating teams had to scramble. Hockey Canada called on Scrivens, and he was delighted to get the thoroughly unexpected chance to compete in the Olympics.
Organizers at the 2018 Winter Olympics are investigating whether a cyberattack might have caused their website and televisions throughout the media center to shut down during part of Friday night’s opening ceremony.
The glitch occurred shortly after the ceremony began at 8 p.m. local time in Pyeongchang and lasted about 20 minutes.
“At this time we cannot confirm” a cyberattack, spokesman Sung Baik-you said. “So we are checking all systems. We will provide more information once the details are complete.”
U.S. women’s figure skating champion Bradie Tennell, who is known for her consistency and excellence on the technical side of the sport, was chosen to skate her short program when the Olympic team competition resumes on Sunday. Maia and Alex Shibutani, the 2017 ice dancing world bronze medalists, will represent the U.S. in the short dance portion of the event.
This will be the Olympic debut for Tennell, 20.
The U.S. stands in second place behind Canada after the first day of the competition. U.S. men’s champion Nathan Chen performed the fourth-best short program and the husband and wife pair of Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim performed the fourth-ranked short program. The Knierims, the only U.S. pair entered in the Olympic competition, also will represent the team in the long program, on Sunday.
The day started on a bus, and with a view that is common around here. South Korean soldiers were at the base of a resort mountain, metal detectors in hand, inspecting the grounds outside of a house serving as a designated meeting place for Slovenian athletes and officials.
The routine nature of these safety patrols underscores a disheartening reality: The Olympics don't take place in a bubble. They are very much a part of the real world.
The opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Games on Friday night was designed to convince its audience otherwise. Peace and harmony were the primary themes of the program, which depicted the mystical journey of five children to a utopian future. The motif was reinforced by the North and South Korean athletes, who marched together under the Korean Unification Flag.
Mikaela Shiffrin’s schedule at the Pyeongchang Olympics remains in flux two days before the U.S. Alpine skiing star’s first race.
The slalom, where she’s the heavy favorite to win a second consecutive gold medal, and giant slalom are givens. The rest of the program — including the speed events she has found success in this season — will be determined as the Games unfold.
“I don’t have a solid answer for you yet,” Shiffrin said Saturday. “I would like to compete in everything, but I’m not sure if I’m actually going to have the energy to do that.”
Dumb me. When I first saw the Kim Jong Un impersonator walk into the section of seats reserved for reporters at the opening ceremony of the Olympics, my first thought was, “That’s a popular hairstyle here?”
Then I saw a heavyset man in a suit and a red hat.
OK, never mind. I get the joke.
The norovirus outbreak among staff and volunteers at the Pyeongchang Olympics appears to be easing.
Eleven new cases were diagnosed Friday, according to organizers, bringing the week's total to 139.
The outbreak had previously grown by dozens of cases each day.
U.S. skier Gus Kenworthy posted a photo of himself and U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon on Instagram, which included a message for Vice President Mike Pence:
“Eat your heart out, Pence.”
Last month, Rippon publicly objected to Pence being chosen to lead the U.S. delegation to the Pyeongchang Games because of the vice president's record on gay rights.
Tonga's Pita Taufatofua doesn't need a shirt for these Winter Olympics, even in frigid conditions at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.
Taufatofua turned heads at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio with his shirtless, oiled-up look as the flag bearer for his country.
He's back again and this time it was even more impressive as he waved the flag and didn't seem fazed by temperatures that had fallen into the 20s.