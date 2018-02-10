The #OpeningCeremony is a wrap and the 2018 Winter Olympic Gaymes are officially under way! I feel incredibly honored to be here in Korea competing for the US and I'm so proud to be representing the LGBTQ community alongside this amazing guy! Eat your heart out, Pence. #TeamUSA #TeamUSGay 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on Feb 9, 2018 at 7:29am PST