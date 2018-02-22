Thursday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule. All times Pacific.
6 a.m.: Short-track speedskating (men’s 500 meters, women’s 1,000 meters, men’s 5,000-meter relay). NBCSN
8:15 a.m.: Biathlon (women’s 24-kilometer relay). NBCSN
There were moments during the last four years when David Wise wasn't sure if he would survive.
The defending Olympic ski halfpipe gold medalist endured the worst two seasons of his career. He suffered three concussions, plus serious injuries to his shoulder and back. His wife, Alexandra, experienced severe postpartum depression. Sponsors fled. His sister, Christy, lost her right leg in a boating accident and nearly died. One of Wise's students committed suicide.
The long wait is over for the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the sixth round of the tie-breaking shootout and goaltender Maddie Rooney stopped Meghan Agosta to give the Americans a 3-2 victory over Canada and the first Olympic gold medal for the women’s team since the inaugural women’s tournament in 1998 at Nagano, Japan.
The American players jumped off the bench, hurling their sticks and gloves in the air as they hugged each other and cried on the ice at the Gangneung Hockey Centre to celebrate a victory that showcased the two best teams in the sport on Thursday before a spirited crowd at Gangneung Hockey Centre.
Michelle Gisin of Switzerland has won the women's Alpine combined with an aggressive slalom run to edge American Mikaela Shiffrin at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom Thursday and didn't finish in what's likely her final Winter Games.
Gisin was nearly flawless in finishing in a combined time of 2 minutes, 20.90 seconds to hold off silver medalist Shiffrin by 0.97 seconds. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland earned the bronze.
A day after helping the U.S. women win their first-ever gold medal in cross-country skiing, Kikkan Randall was elected to serve as an athlete representative on the International Olympic Committee.
Randall and Finnish hockey player Emma Terho will fill two spots that became open this week when previous members of the athletic commission – including former U.S. hockey player Angela Ruggiero – finished their eight-year terms.
“Wow, what amazing news to get today,” Randall said on Thursday, adding: “This is going to be a really fun ride.”
At least the Americans have the Phoenix Snow Park halfpipe.
Freestyle skier David Wise successfully defended his gold medal Thursday, breaking through on his final run to give the U.S. its third gold medal in the halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Wise wiped out on his first two runs before sneaking past countryman Alex Ferreira on his third with a score of 97.20. Wise landed double corks in all four directions — front left, front right, switch (backward) left and switch right — a goal he set for himself entering these games.
Lindsey Vonn has the lead after the downhill leg of the Olympic Alpine combined, with American teammate Mikaela Shiffrin right in the thick of things.
Vonn finished in a time of 1 minute, 39.37 seconds. Shiffrin is 1.98 seconds behind.
The race switches Thursday afternoon local time to Shiffrin’s specialty — the slalom. Both times are combined to determine the winner.
Anna Gasser edged two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson to win gold in the Olympic debut of women's big air snowboarding.
Gasser, the reigning world champion, stomped the last of her three jumps, a double cork 1080 that saw the Austrian flip twice while spinning three times. Her score of 96 was the highest of the day and gave her a total of 185.00.
Anderson, who last week captured her second Olympic gold in women's slopestyle, led going into the final round but sat down while trying to land her last jump. Gasser took full advantage. The 26-year-old raised her arms in triumph and embraced Anderson after the score flashed.
Backup goaltender Kevin Poulin made 15 saves in relief of injured starter Ben Scrivens on Wednesday night as Canada held on for a 1-0 quarterfinal victory over Finland at Gangneung Hockey Centre.
Canada, which relied on its wealth of NHL stars to win the last two men’s Olympic hockey tournaments, will face Germany in the semifinals on Friday. Germany was a surprise winner over Sweden, advancing on a goal by Patrick Reimer one minute and 30 seconds into overtime. Germany is coached by Marco Sturm, whose NHL stops included a stint with the Kings.
Defenseman Maxim Noreau, who played six NHL games with the Minnesota Wild and has spent the last two seasons in the Swiss League, scored Canada’s goal on Wednesday. Eric O’Dell, who was drafted by the Ducks in 2008 but never played for them, won a faceoff in Finland’s zone and slid the puck back to Noreau, whose slap shot beat Finland goalie Mikko Koskinen 55 seconds into the third period.
Women's bobsledding has a new star, and a surprise Olympic champion.
Germany's Mariama Jamanka -- a winner of exactly zero major international races in her life until now -- drove to gold in the women's bobsled event at the Pyeongchang Games on Wednesday night, adding to her country's dominant showing at the sliding track in these Olympics.
Jamanka and brakeman Lisa Buckwitz finished their four runs in 3 minutes, 22.45 seconds. Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs of the U.S. were second in 3:22.52, the 0.07-second margin being the closest between first and second in any Olympic women's bobsled race.