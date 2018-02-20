Ryan Donato scored two goals, Troy Terry had three assists and the United States beat Slovakia 5-1 in the qualification round Tuesday to advance to face the Czech Republic in the Olympic quarterfinals.
College kids again led the way for the U.S., which scored more against Slovakia then it did in all three preliminary-round games. James Wisniewski, Mark Arcobello and Garrett Roe also scored for the Americans, who took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play for hits on Donato and goaltender Ryan Zapolski.
Shaking off a collision with Ladislav Nagy, Zapolski had arguably his best game of the tournament, stopping 21 of the 22 shots he faced. Zapolski and the U.S. also beat Slovakia 2-1 in the preliminary round when Donato scored twice. With his second two-goal game, Donato equaled his father, Ted, who scored four goals for the U.S. at the 1992 Games in Albertville.
Scott Moir said his and partner Tessa Virtue’s free dance performance on Tuesday was personal, for each other, the best way they knew to honor the ice dance collaboration they’ve enjoyed for the better part of two decades.
By the time the Canadian couple completed their sultry routine to music from “Moulin Rouge,” the moment belonged not just to them, but to the ages.
Virtue and Moir held off an exquisitely enthralling performance by Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France to win the ice dance gold medal—their fifth in the sport--and set a record for the most Olympic medals won in figure skating.
Brita Sigourney won the brozne medal in the ski halfpipe Tuesday at Phoenix Snow Park.
The two-time Olympian scored 91.60 points in her third and final run to clinch the medal.
Maddie Bowman, the defending gold medalist from South Lake Tahoe, placed 11th in the final. She struggled through her runs, including crashing near the end of the third one after a solid performance.
It's part of the routine now, as much a staple of the Winter Games as the medal ceremonies, the doping scandals or the sequins on the figure skating costumes.
The United States playing Canada for the Olympic women's hockey gold medal.
Jennifer Wakefield scored twice and Shannon Szabados stopped 14 shots on Monday night to lead the Canadians to a 5-0 victory over the Olympic Athletes from Russia and earn the four-time defending Olympic champions a spot in another gold medal game.
Monday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule. All times Pacific.
6:30 a.m.: Ski Jumping (men’s team large hill). NBCSN
8 a.m.: Bobsled (two-man), Speedskating (men’s 500 meters, women’s team pursuit qualifying). NBCSN
After another weather-related change to the Alpine skiing schedule at the Pyeongchang Olympics, American Mikaela Shiffrin has dropped Wednesday's downhill.
With winds expected to increase later in the week, organizers shifted the women's combined from Friday to Thursday.
Skipping the downhill allows Shiffrin to avoid back-to-back races and focus on the combined. She will contend for a gold medal in the event.
All that held Gabriella Papadakis’ costume together were a few frayed threads and the prayers of her partner, Guillaume Cizeron.
The top of her dress came loose while the French couple warmed up for the short dance portion of the ice dance competition on Monday at Gangneung Ice Arena but they had no time to fix it.
Her desperate efforts to keep it from slipping off hampered her movement and spoiled the stunning unison the two-time world champions usually display during their routine to samba and rhumba music.
None of the last 10 days really mattered and that included Monday, when the United States cruised to a 5-0 victory over Finland in the semifinals of the women’s hockey tournament.
The 17 games played up to this point have served as something of a prolonged and gratuitous qualification phase for the inevitable gold-medal contest between the United States and Canada.
So long as Canada defeats the Olympics Athletes from Russia – in other words, Russia – the anticipated rematch of the previous two Olympic finals will take place Thursday at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Count on it happening. The Canadians already crushed the Russians in the opening round of this tournament, 5-0.
Amid reports that a male Russian curler has tested positive for doping, officials at the 2018 Winter Olympics find themselves facing tough questions about the integrity of these Games.
A member of the Russian women’s squad confirmed on Monday that team officials had informed them of the situation.
"It was the main coach who came to tell us the news and we actually just read the news because it was pretty late at night and we were all in our rooms,” curler Victoria Moiseeva told reporters. “We tried to fall asleep and it was a little hard.”
The social media onslaught against Lindsey Vonn doesn’t seem to be bothering the U.S. Alpine skiing star.
After Vonn failed to medal in the super-G last week, a slew of posts by supporters of President Trump, often using profane or threatening language, celebrated the result.
“I always try to remember that it’s people talking behind a computer and they’re going to say anything,” Vonn said Monday after her second downhill training run at the Jeongseon Alpine Center.