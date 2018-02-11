The top-seeded Americans gave up a goal to Finland forward Venla Hovi — who lives in Winnipeg, Canada, and plays for the University of Manitoba — with only 5.8 seconds remaining in the first period. However, the U.S. team pulled even at 8:58 of the second period, when Monique Lamoureux-Morando showed great persistence around the net and converted her own rebound. Kendall Coyne gave the U.S. the lead when she scored on a one-timer during a power play, off assists from Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker.