The U.S. women’s hockey team began its quest to end a 20-year Olympic gold medal drought by defeating Finland 3-1 on Sunday at Kwandong Hockey Center in the preliminary round tournament opener for both teams.
The top-seeded Americans gave up a goal to Finland forward Venla Hovi — who lives in Winnipeg, Canada, and plays for the University of Manitoba — with only 5.8 seconds remaining in the first period. However, the U.S. team pulled even at 8:58 of the second period, when Monique Lamoureux-Morando showed great persistence around the net and converted her own rebound. Kendall Coyne gave the U.S. the lead when she scored on a one-timer during a power play, off assists from Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker.
Dani Camaranesi clinched it with an empty-net goal late in the third period.
Nineteen new cases of norovirus were diagnosed Saturday at the Pyeongchang Olympics, according to organizers.
That brings the weeklong total to 158 cases, largely among security personnel.
Organizers said no athletes have come down with the highly contagious illness.
Nerves don't usually bother Red Gerard.
The mop-haired snowboarder from Colorado is known for his relaxed demeanor, even during his first trip to the Winter Olympics.
That changed Sunday,as subzero winds ripped through the slopestyle course at the Phoenix Snow Park and Gerard faced his final run.
In a historic moment whose impact reverberated far beyond the happily noisy confines of Kwandong Hockey Center, diplomacy took the unusual form of ponytailed hockey players and a squadron of identically dressed cheerleaders who sang and swayed and clapped while a unique occasion unfolded on the ice below them.
The unified women’s hockey team of players from North and South Korea took to the ice amid waving flags and smiles of politicians who have long been bitter opponents. Long after the details of Korea’s 8-0 loss to a sound Swiss team are forgotten, the fact that North and South banded together and wore jerseys depicting a joined Korean Peninsula will be remembered as a landmark occasion.
“It definitely was a special moment, debuting as a unified team,” said Korea defenseman Marissa Brandt, who was born in South Korea but was adopted and raised by a couple in Minnesota. She’s known here by her birth name, Park Yoonjung.
Organizers for the Pyeongchang Olympics confirmed Sunday they suffered a cyberattack during the opening ceremony two days ago.
Mark Adams, spokesman for the International Olympic Committee, wouldn’t identify the source of the attack.
“At the moment we’re making sure our systems our secure, which they are,” he said. “Discussing details of it are not helpful.”
Before these Winter Games get too old, it seems as if the mystery of the capital letter needs to be explained. The Games are being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, according to most American news outlets — except the region decided to change the “c” to an uppercase letter, making it PyeongChang.
Why? Because it wants to be further distinguished from Pyongyang, which is the home of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, he of nuclear arsenal fame.
It would be like Altadena changing its name to AltaDena because the city is embarrassed that sister city Pasadena continually sets up police traps to catch people prematurely crossing the yellow turn line onto Arroyo Parkway.
The first hit was bad enough.
Shaun White was snowboarding in New Zealand when he took off a millisecond early on a double cork 1440 and came down hard, smacking the lip of the halfpipe at an awkward angle.
But that wasn’t the worst part.
Coach Tony Granato had a full complement of players for the first time at the U.S. men's Olympic hockey practice Saturday. Yet, there was an empty stall in the team's locker room at Gangneung Hockey Centre, the space occupied only by a jersey that will never be worn, a vivid reminder of a loss that can never be erased.
Jim Johannson, Team USA's general manager, chief talent evaluator, prime strategist and, really, its soul, died in his sleep at 53 on Jan. 21 in Colorado Springs. His absence was palpable Saturday as the team began its final preparations for its Olympic opener against Slovenia on Wednesday.
American teenager Red Gerard has won the first gold medal for the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris for the top spot in men's slopestyle snowboarding.
Gerard, a 17-year-old from Silverthorne, Colorado, drilled his third and final run on the chilly but sun-splashed course at Phoenix Snow Park. His score of 87.16 was just enough to edge Parrot.
Parrot washed out in his first two runs but nailed his final trip through the tricky series of rails and jumps to post a score of 86.00. McMorris took third after putting up a score of 85.20 in his second run.
Strong winds that are expected to increase throughout the day forced the postponement of the men’s downhill Sunday, in what would have been the first Alpine skiing event of the Pyeongchang Games.
“With this being an outdoor sport, this is not abnormal,” said Sasha Rearick, the U.S. men’s Alpine coach. “The excitement, the energy on the team right now is fantastic…. Now the key is to take that energy and harness it, stay relaxed and then be able to ramp back up.”
The event has been rescheduled for Thursday and the men’s super-G pushed to Friday, originally an off day.