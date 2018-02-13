Chairlifts are an afterthought for any skier or snowboarder.
But the four-person lift at the Jeongseon Alpine Center, site of the men's combined event Tuesday, is part of the trek to the media center.
That's fine for most people unless, like this reporter, you struggle with heights. You know, sweaty palms despite subzero windchill, weak knees, the whole bit.
The International Ski Federation defended the decision to hold the women's snowboarding slopestyle final Monday at the Pyeongchang Olympics despite high winds that caused a slew of wipeouts.
“The first priority for FIS is the safety of the athletes and FIS would never stage a competition if this could not be assured,” the organization said in a statement. “The FIS jury monitored the weather conditions closely throughout the day, including consulting with the coaches, and considered it was within the boundaries to stage the competition safely.
“FIS always aims for the athletes to be able to stage their best performances, which some athletes have expressed was not the case ... but the nature of outdoor sports also requires adapting to the elements.”
Several competitors assailed organizers for moving forward with the event at the Phoenix Snow Park, won by South Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson.
“Honestly, every event I've been at this year there's been a lot of drama about weather, and snow, and flat light, and the safety of everything, which definitely has an important role,” Anderson said, “but I think when we all signed up for snowboarding it wasn't always bluebird perfect sunny days like you get in California.”
Chloe Kim's coronation is complete.
The 17-year-old from Torrance, California, dominated the Olympic women's halfpipe snowboarding final on Tuesday, soaring to a gold medal four years in the making.
Kim put up a score of 93.75 on the first of her three final runs and then bettered it with a near-perfect 98.75 on her final run with the gold already well in hand. With members of her family in the stands, including her South Korean grandmother, Kim put on a show that delivered on her considerable pre-Olympic hype.
Mirai Nagasu, who soared into Olympic history when she landed a clean triple axel jump that was crucial to Team USA winning a bronze medal in the Olympic team figure skating event here on Monday, has used her skating skills to entertain people—and to clean the ice at hockey games.
Nagasu, a native of Arcadia who trains in Colorado Springs, worked for the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche as an Ice Girl during the 2015-16 hockey season. Her duties included representing the team at community and charity functions, and scraping snow off the ice during breaks in the action.
The Avalanche paid tribute to her here, and the story went viral. Nagasu saw it on Twitter and got a good laugh.
Seventeen new cases of norovirus were confirmed Monday among staff and volunteers at the Pyeongchang Olympics, organizers said, bringing the outbreak’s total to 194 cases.
The highly contagious illness appears to be spreading beyond Pyeongchang, the small mountain town that is the hub of the Games.
Nine of the new cases are in Gangneung, the coastal city hosting indoor events such as hockey and figure skating. The bulk of previous cases had been in and around Pyeongchang.
Although U.S. men’s Olympic hockey coach Tony Granato was inspired to learn about and play international hockey after he watched the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” U.S. team prevail at the Lake Placid Games, he said his motivational tactics haven’t included showing his own players the popular movie that was made about that gold-medal team.
Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Granato said he saw no need to screen the film “Miracle” before his team plays its Olympic opener on Wednesday against Slovenia at Kwandong Hockey Center. “To win, we don’t need a miracle,” said Granato, who was 15 when Herb Brooks’ team upset the Soviets and went on to win the gold medal. “We need to be at our best for two weeks.”
The U.S. men didn’t play any “friendly” or exhibition games before settling in at the Athletes’ Village, and they’ve had four practices here. Granato wouldn’t say on Monday which of his three goalies will start against Slovenia, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ryan Zapolski of Erie, Pa., who has been playing for Jokerit of Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, get that honor. The other two goalies are David Leggio, who has been playing in Germany, and Brandon Maxwell, who has most recently played in the Czech Republic.
NBC has apologized to South Koreans for an on-air remark by an analyst that cited Japan as an example that has been important to the country’s own transformation.
The remark was made by analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo during NBC’s coverage of Friday’s opening ceremony. He was noting the significance of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit.
“Every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural and technical and economic example that has been so important to their own transformation,” Ramo said.
U.S. snowboarding star Jamie Anderson survived brutal conditions Monday to defend her Olympic gold medal in the women’s slopestyle.
Unrelenting winds ripped through the Phoenix Snow Park throughout the event, creating dangerous conditions that led to crashes by most of the 26 competitors.
Anderson, from South Lake Tahoe, scored 83.0 on a clean first run that no one else in the field could match.
The United States has earned the bronze medal in team figure skating. It clinched third even before its ice dancers took the ice.
Canada already was assured of the gold, and the Russians had taken silver heading into the final discipline. The Americans led Italy by four points, and when the Italian ice dancers, Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, did not score well enough to win the free dance, the U.S. had replicated its third-place finish in the event at Sochi.
That pretty much left Maia and Alex Shibutani's program as an exhibition.