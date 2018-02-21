Wednesday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule. All times Pacific
6:30 a.m.: Bobsled (women, final runs). NBCSN
7:45 a.m.: Cross-country skiing (team sprint), speedskating (men’s and women’s team pursuit). NBCSN
The Olympic Athletes of Russia, considered the favorite to win gold before the men’s Olympic hockey tournament began, advanced to the semifinals with a 6-1 rout of Norway on Wednesday at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Eleven players had at least one point, including many whose names are familiar to fans of NHL teams.
Former Kings defenseman Slava Voynov, who was permitted to play here despite serving nearly two months in jail following his no-contest plea to a charge of corporal abuse of a spouse, had a goal and an assist. He declined to talk after the game other than to say hello, and that he feels good. Former Detroit Red Wings standout Pavel Datsyuk had two assists, former Tampa Bay draft pick Nikita Gusev had a goal and two assists, and Mikhail Grigorenko, who played junior hockey in Quebec and later played for the Buffalo Sabres and Colorado Avalanche, contributed a goal and an assist.
The Olympic Athletes of Russia will face the Czech Republic in the semifinals on Friday. The Czechs moved with a quarterfinal shootout victory over the U.S. on Wednesday.
Marit Bjoergen made Olympic history and the United States women's cross-country skiing team won its first medal ever — and it was gold.
Bjoergen won her 14th medal at the Winter Games by taking bronze with her Norwegian teammates on Wednesday in the team sprint. That made her the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, breaking the tie she held with Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen.
Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall led the way as the American women pulled off a huge upset in the same race. The only other American to win a medal in cross-country skiing was Bill Koch, who took silver in the 30-kilometer race at the 1976 Innsbruck Games.
When the U.S. men’s hockey team looks back on the 2018 Winter Olympics, the key phrase might be “missed opportunities.”
The Americans came up short again on Wednesday, seeing their improbable medal run come to an end with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals at Gangneung Hockey Centre in Pyeonechang, South Korea.
The U.S. failed to convert on several chances in extra time and came up empty in a taut shootout that decided the game.
Lindsey Vonn cast a quick glance toward the sky after finishing what was likely her final Olympic downhill run, shrugged her shoulders at seeing her time and shook a friendly index finger at her good friend.
No one could catch Sofia Goggia of Italy.
Goggia won the women's downhill Wednesday at Jeongseon Alpine Center as Vonn earned bronze. The American was looking at a higher finish, before Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway turned in a surprise silver-medal performance as the 19th racer on the course.
Alina Zagitova's record-setting short program has given the 15-year-old Russian the lead over friend, training partner and two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva heading into Friday's free skate.
Zagitova scored 82.92 points, breaking the mark of 81.61 that Medvedeva had set about 15 minutes earlier. Both scores topped the short program record Medvedeva set earlier in the Pyeongchang Games.
Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada was third with 78.87 points.
Elizabeth Swaney once ran for governor of California but lost to Arnold Schwarzenegger. She also once tried out to be an Oakland Raiders cheerleader and attempted to reach the Olympics as skeleton racer for Venezuela.
None of that panned out for her. But now the 33-year-old who has a master’s degree from Harvard and recruits software engineers in the Bay Area can say she competed in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as a freestyle skier.
OK, maybe “competed” isn’t the best word to describe what Swaney did in the qualifying round of the women’s halfpipe on Monday. She didn’t really do any tricks during her two runs at Phoenix Snow Park.
Tuesday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule. All times Pacific.
6:30 a.m.: Nordic Combined (ski jumping phase). NBCSN
7:30 a.m.: Biathlon (mixed relay). NBCSN
Maybe a touch of frustration had worked its way into the locker room of the U.S. men’s hockey team.
The players talked about creating opportunities but not scoring enough. It was a problem that needed fixing as they faced their first do-or-die game at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
“We came in with the idea of being confident,” forward Ryan Donato said. “If we played on our heels and kind of played worried, it would have affected our game.”
Scott Moir said his and partner Tessa Virtue’s free dance performance on Tuesday was personal, for each other, the best way they knew to honor the ice dance collaboration they’ve enjoyed for the better part of two decades.
By the time the Canadian couple completed their sultry routine to music from “Moulin Rouge,” the moment belonged not just to them, but to the ages.
Virtue and Moir held off an exquisitely enthralling performance by Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France to win the ice dance gold medal—their fifth in the sport--and set a record for the most Olympic medals won in figure skating.