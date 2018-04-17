For second year in row, no new Aaron Donald contract so no defensive tackle at workouts

Suh will wear jersey No. 93. Ethan Westbrooks switched from 93 to 95. Westbrooks was recently sentenced to three years of probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm. Asked if Westbrooks would face team discipline, McVay said, "These are things that we were in tune with all along the way. He was transparent, he was open and honest with regards to how everything played out, and that solution is something we anticipated. We feel good about where we're at with that."…