Rams' Robert Woods could have bigger role Sunday

Cornerback Sam Shields suffered a shoulder injury but it is not expected to keep him out of Sunday’s game, McVay said. … Kicker Greg Zuerlein is making progress toward a return from a groin injury but his status for Sunday probably won’t be determined until later in the week, McVay said. Natson (fractured hand) also could be back. … Linebacker Matt Longacre fielded two short kickoffs and returned them 16 and 14 yards. The returns apparently offered teachable moments. “We’ll put him on the ball security ‘what it looks like to do it right’ reel,” McVay said. “He was proud of himself.” … The Rams claimed defensive back Darious Williams off waivers from Baltimore. Williams has played three games this season. … The Rams re-signed offensive lineman Aaron Neary to the practice squad.