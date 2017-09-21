Jared Goff, Todd Gurley lead Rams to a wild 41-39 victory over the 49ers

It wasn’t over until Aaron Donald sacked San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer with 1 minute 44 seconds left.

And even then, there was a sense that something else might happen to put the Rams in jeopardy.

But the Rams held on for a 41-39 victory on Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium, improving their record to 2-1 heading into a tough stretch that will take the Rams to Dallas next week before a game against the defending NFC West-champion Seattle Seahawks.

It was a haphazard finish to a game that marked the homecoming of Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who returned to the Bay Area where he starred in high school and college.

Goff passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns as the Rams and Goff bounced back from last week’s loss to the Washington Redskins.

It was a far different outcome from last season, when after being selected with the No. 1 pick in the draft Goff was inactive for the Rams’ season-opening 28-0 defeat of San Francisco.

On Thursday, the former California star was fully engaged.

He connected with receiver Sammy Watkins for two touchdowns and with running back Todd Gurley for another.

Gurley also rushed for two touchdowns. He finished with 113 yards in 28 carries and caught five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Watkins and receiver Robert Woods each amassed more than 100 yards receiving.

But the Rams nearly blew it.

For most of the game, a defense that failed to stop the run last week against the Redskins did moderately better against a 49ers team that had not scored a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers or Seahawks.

But not in the fourth quarter, when the Rams nearly let a 15-point lead disappear.

Photos from the Los Angeles Rams' 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 21, 2017.

Nickell Robey-Coleman’s interception on the first play of the game set up the first of Gurley’s two touchdown runs that staked the Rams to a 24-13 halftime lead.

The Rams appeared on their way to a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half when Goff lofted a 47-yard pass to receiver Sammy Watkins.

The Rams got to the one-yard line but could not punch it in, forcing them to settle for a Greg Zuerlein field goal and a 27-13 lead.

But the 49ers answered with a long drive that Donald aided with a roughing-the-passer penalty. Carlos Hyde’s short touchdown run pulled the 49ers to within 27-20.

Goff’s one-yard touchdown pass to Watkins just before the end of the third quarter pushed the lead back to 14 points, but Hoyer’s one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Garrett Celek on the ensuing possession cut the 49ers’ deficit to 34-26.

Gurley took control on the next possession, rushing for a season-best 29 yards on one play and turning a short pass into a 27-yard gain on another. Goff’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Watkins seemingly put the Rams back in control at 41-26.

But Hoyer connected with Pierre Garcon for 59 yards to set up a touchdown pass to Trent Taylor.

And then, on the ensuing kickoff, the 49ers knocked the ball out of returner Pharoh Cooper’s hand and recovered the fumble.

The 49ers pulled to within 41-39 on Carlos Hyde’s one-yard touchdown run on fourth down, setting the stage for a two-point conversion try.

Hoyer’s pass into the end zone bounced off Rams cornerback Troy Hill and into the arms of Rams lineman Michael Brockers for an interception.

But the 49ers recovered the ensuing onside kick. On fourth down, Donald sacked Hoyer to end the threat.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein