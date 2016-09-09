Rams vs. 49ers: How the teams match up

A look at how the Rams and San Francisco 49ers compare heading into their matchup on Monday night:

LAST YEAR: The Rams and 49ers split their series with each team winning at home. Todd Gurley ran for 133 yards to lead the Rams to a 27-6 victory over the 49ers at St. Louis in Week 8. San Francisco avenged that loss in its season finale, beating the Rams in overtime, 19-16, and snapping a three-game winning streak by St. Louis. The Rams have played the 49ers more than any other opponent, dating to the 1950 season, and San Francisco has a 66-64-3 edge in that series.

WHAT’S CHANGED: The biggest change for the 49ers is Chip Kelly is now their coach, bringing his system back to the West Coast after three seasons in Philadelphia. The 49ers have a couple of new receivers in Jeremy Kerley and Rod Streater, but don’t have much in the way of play-makers in that group. Their offensive line should be bolstered by the return of Pro Bowl guard Anthony Davis, who came back after a one-year retirement. Colin Kaepernick, the former starting quarterback, lost his job to Blaine Gabbert, whose career numbers are underwhelming — 8-27 as a starter with a 55.8% completion rate. Even though the Rams traded up to the No. 1 spot to select Cal quarterback Jared Goff, Case Keenum is the starter for the time being. In fact, Goff has been deactivated for Monday’s game between these clubs, and Sean Mannion is the backup. Rookie receiver Pharoh Cooper is nursing a shoulder injury from Week 3 of the preseason. After last season, the Rams let go some familiar defensive fixtures: Chris Long and James Laurinaitis. Gone, too, is cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who signed with the New York Giants, and safety Rodney McLeod, now in Philadelphia.

MATCHING UP: Gurley has faced the 49ers once, but he left an impression. He carried the ball 20 times, averaged 6.65 yards per rush, and scored a touchdown. San Francisco is particularly wary of the Los Angeles defensive front, led by tackle Aaron Donald. “He’s so sudden and explosive in his movements that you obviously have got to be very aware of him wherever,” Kelly said. Gabbert isn’t likely to throw the deep ball too often, but he has an effective check-down option in running back Carlos Hyde, who not only is good in protection but also has good hands as a receiver. The defensive line and secondary are San Francisco’s two strongest position groups, and the thinking is that front — led by Arik Armstead and rookie DeForest Buckner on the line, and linebacker NaVorro Bowman — will put heat on opposing quarterbacks, and the defensive backs will have a chance to transform those mistakes into turnovers.

WHEN THEY MEET: The reborn Los Angeles Rams make their regular-season debut in Santa Clara on Monday night, before playing their home opener against Seattle six days later at the Coliseum. The Rams and 49ers will meet again on Christmas Eve, a Saturday afternoon game in Los Angeles. The Rams open the regular season with back-to-back NFC West games, and end it with three division games in a row.