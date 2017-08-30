Houston native Michael Brockers and other Rams with Texas roots seek to help with hurricane relief

Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers was born and raised in Houston. His has a home there, and his mother and grandmother also live there.

Brockers said Wednesday that family members have been spared the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

“They’re a little trapped in their neighborhood but they’re not getting flooded in their home or anything,” Brockers said.

The alarms and cameras went out in his home, Brockers said, so he does not know if there was damage. He plans to have his mother check when she is able.

“I think it’s good — I don’t know for sure,” he said. “It’s that type of thing because you know everybody’s trapped kind of in their neighborhood. Nothing’s open and a lot of areas are flooded.”

Brockers praised Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt for helping to raise more than $4 million toward relief efforts.

Brockers also has started a campaign to raise money for those in need.

Brockers is one of several Texas natives on the Rams roster.

Rookie receiver Josh Reynolds, from San Antonio, said his family was fine but friends in Houston had been taken to a shelter.

“When it first got put into that Category Four, that’s when I first started hearing about it,” Reynolds said. “The way Texas is, it floods easy, but with that much rain I knew it would be kind of bad.”

Running back Aaron Green, also of San Antonio, said he had spoken with friends in Houston.

“Everybody is doing OK, everybody I know at least,” he said. “That’s a blessing but there’s other people who I have heard of who aren’t doing so good, so my thoughts and my energy are with them.”

Safety Cody Davis, from Stephenville, said he had a close friend who lives near Corpus Christi.

“He said everything ended up fine with his house — he boarded it up very well,” Davis said. “It was great to hear he’s safe. But definitely, being from Texas, my prayers go out to those people down south and I’m looking forward to probably giving to Red Cross to help them with support too.”

Running back Malcolm Brown, who grew up near San Antonio, said his town got a little bit of rain and wind, “but nowhere near what Houston had. You’ve just got to pray for those guys and help out as much as we can.

“I’m in the process now, with a couple people, just trying to raise money. Just in contact with people in Houston and drop in whatever they need: water, diapers, dog food, anything.”

