Rams receiver Pharoh Cooper could miss opener because of shoulder injury

Rams receiver Pharoh Cooper made a spectacular catch against the Denver Broncos, but it came with a price.

Cooper suffered a shoulder injury on the play and will be sidelined for a few weeks, possibly missing the season opener, Coach Jeff Fisher said Sunday.

Cooper, a fourth-round draft pick from South Carolina, had impressed during off-season workouts and training camp and figured to have a prominent role this season.

“He’s had a great camp — we drafted him for a reason,” Fisher said during a news conference at UC Irvine. “We’ll have to make some decisions next weekend that revolve around his status.”

Cooper, Fisher said, was injured on a second-quarter play when he came down hard on his shoulder. On third and three, Cooper had leaped to make an acrobatic catch of a Jared Goff pass for a 19-yard gain. Cooper remained in the game and had a five-yard reception a few plays later.

Cooper’s absence will add another twist to a receiver corps that has been a major question mark since the end of last season, when the Rams finished ranked last in the NFL in passing offense.

The Rams made no trades or major free-agent signings to bolster the position group. They drafted Cooper in the fourth round, Michael Thomas in the sixth.

Veterans Tavon Austin and Kenny Britt have been the starters, but the 5-foot-11, 207-pound Cooper was projected to be a major contributor heading into the Sept. 12 opener against the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football.”

Veteran Brian Quick had been plagued by drops through the first two exhibitions, but he caught the ball all three times he was targeted against the Broncos.

Bradley Marquez, sidelined Saturday after suffering an ankle injury against Kansas City, participated in the Rams’ closed practiced Sunday, Fisher said. Nelson Spruce, sidelined two games because of a knee injury, did some running but is not expected to play Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Reaction to Kaepernick

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick caused a firestorm of reaction after he spoke about his decision not to stand for the playing of the national anthem.

Fisher said, “I’m going to let his words speak for themselves,” that Kaepernick “had every right to do that,” and that players “have every right to stand up and be heard.”

He also said he considered the anthem “a special event, something that should be respected,” and he would be surprised if a Rams player did not stand for the anthem.

“I think our respect for the national anthem has been very, very well documented,” he said. “And we’re going to continue to have respect for the national anthem.”

The Rams are accustomed to players’ making political statements and the controversy that can follow.

In 2014, before a game against the Oakland Raiders, five St. Louis Rams players did a “hands up, don’t shoot” pose in support of demonstrators in Ferguson, Mo.

Britt, Austin, former Rams receivers Stedman Bailey and Chris Givens and tight end Jared Cook participated.

The players were not disciplined, and Fisher said Sunday that he thought the organization handled the situation well.

“I think the players were misunderstood,” he said. “What the players wanted was to direct attention to the community of Ferguson because they felt the community needed help. They didn’t want it to be misunderstood.”

Confidence boost

Players said they were not surprised that quarterback Case Keenum responded with a solid performance after he absorbed a late hit from Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib.

Keenum had scrambled toward the Broncos sideline.

“I saw him get hit pretty hard and I’m like, ‘Wow, he’s out there pretty far,’’’ tight end Lance Kendricks said after the game. “I was just hoping he was OK.

“He’s a strong guy. I think it kind of got him fired up to want to go out and score. It might have helped him, actually.”

Keenum completed eight of 12 passes for 77 yards.

Quick hits

Cornerback E.J. Gaines started against the Broncos but suffered a quadriceps injury that could sideline him against the Vikings. … Left tackle Greg Robinson and cornerback Troy Hill went through the concussion protocol after the game Saturday night, Fisher said. Neither is expected to play against the Vikings. … Offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (foot) will start to work out with the team this week but is not expected to play against the Vikings, Fisher said. … The Rams began the process of releasing players in advance of the Tuesday afternoon deadline to trim the roster from 90 to 75 players.

