Rams are dealing with the super expectations of Los Angeles' sports fans

The Rams didn’t have a signature moment over the last two seasons, but in a town desperate for a winner, they didn’t need one. They made a few big offseason moves, including the signing of head stomper Ndamukong Suh, and, suddenly, they were considered Super Bowl contenders. Los Angeles was sold. The standards here aren’t what they used to be, but that’s what happens when Jim Buss runs his father’s team into the ground and Andrew Friedman fails to win the big one.