How the Rams and Cardinals match up in Week 2

The Rams know all about Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford: They selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft. Since then, the oft-injured Bradford made stops with the Eagles and the Vikings before the Cardinals signed him to succeed Carson Palmer — and allow Josh Rosen to develop. Despite his balky physical history, Bradford is still regarded as an accurate passer. After watching Raiders quarterback Derek Carr get rid of the ball in a flash — how else to avoid a Rams pass rush featuring Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers? — expect Bradford to try to do the same. Running back David Johnson is one of the NFL’s most versatile players. Before last week’s opener, he also became one of the league’s highest-paid players at his position, a debt he owes to Gurley and the $60-million extension the Rams gave him before the season. The Rams intercepted three passes against the Raiders, including one that cornerback Marcus Peters returned for a touchdown. The assignment might be more difficult this week because Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald shows no signs of slowing down. He caught seven passes in the opener.