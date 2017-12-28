Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: The Rams clinch the NFC West

The Rams are 11-4 and have clinched the NFC West for the first time since 2003 after defeating the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. Now they’ll face the San Francisco 49ers on New Years Eve before preparing to host a first-round game in the playoffs.

Join The Times’ Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry in their weekly discussion about the team.

This week’s topics include:

Behind-the-scenes observations in the postgame locker room after the Rams clinched

Gary recap’s his discussion with former coach Jeff Fisher

Resting starters for Week 17

Playoff scenarios

Todd Gurley for MVP

Answering listener questions

