Veteran linebacker Akeem Ayers among players cut by Rams

Veteran linebacker Akeem Ayers was among the players cut Saturday as the Rams reduced their roster from 75 to 53 players.

Ayers, 27, started 11 games at strong-side linebacker last season and began training camp on track to start alongside new middle linebacker Alec Ogletree and weak-side linebacker Mark Barron.

Ayers, who played at Verbum Dei High and UCLA, had signed with the Rams after playing the final part of the 2014 season with the New England Patriots.

The Rams waived 18 players, terminated the contracts of Ayers and defensive tackle Cam Thomas and placed offensive linemen Garrett Reynolds and Darrell Williams on injured reserve.

More moves could be made before the Sept. 12 opener against the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football.”

The Rams are monitoring cuts made by other teams to see which players become available.

If they clear waivers, some of the players cut by the Rams might be considered for the 10-player practice squad, which can start to be assembled Sunday.

Receiver Nelson Spruce, an undrafted free agent, made the Rams’ roster despite sitting out the final three exhibitions because of a knee injury.

Spruce, the Pac-12 Conference’s all-time receptions leader, impressed coaches during rookie camp, off-season workouts and training camp, and he led the Rams with six receptions, including one for a touchdown, in the first exhibition against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Rams had begun reducing the roster Friday, cutting players such as offensive lineman Eric Kush and receiver Austin Hill, both of whom have been featured prominently in HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series.

Others waived: Running backs Aaron Green and Terrence Magee, receivers Paul McRoberts and Duke Williams, tight end Justice Cunningham, tackle Isaiah Battle, defensive linemen Morgan Fox and Ian Seau, linebackers Cameron Lynch and Brandon Chubb and defensive backs Christian Bryant, Marcus Roberson, Jabriel Washington, Michael Jordan, Rohan Gaines and Jordan Kovacs.