Rams terminate contract of offensive lineman David Arkin

The Rams continued to shuffle their roster on Monday, terminating the contract of reserve offensive lineman David Arkin.

Arkin, 29, played in two games in 2016. The Rams were his fourth team in four NFL seasons.

The Rams acquired free-agent left tackle Andrew Whitworth and center John Sullivan before the NFL draft. Both veterans will start for a Rams team coming off a 4-12 season.

Rodger Saffold, Rob Havenstein, Greg Robinson, Jamon Brown, Cody Wichmann, Andrew Donnal, Demetrius Rhaney, Pace Murphy and Darrell Williams are other offensive linemen on the roster.

The Rams did not draft any offensive linemen for the second year in a row.

But they agreed to terms with Jake Eldrenkamp of Washington and Anthony McMeans of New Mexico State as undrafted free agents.

