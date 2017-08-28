Rams will sign Hall of Fame player Eric Dickerson to one-day contract so he can retire as a Ram

Eric Dickerson last played in the NFL in 1993, the final season of a Hall of Fame career that began with the Rams.

On Tuesday, the Rams will sign Dickerson to a one-day contract so that he can officially retire with the organization, the Rams announced.

“While Eric has always been a member of the Rams family, we believe that it was time to officially cement his legacy as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, as his accomplishments and contributions to our franchise deserve to be celebrated and remembered forever,” Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Dickerson played his first four-plus NFL seasons with the Rams before he was traded the Indianapolis Colts. He also played for the Los Angeles Raiders before finishing his career with the Atlanta Falcons.

After rushing for 1,808 yards as a rookie in 1983, Dickerson rushed for an NFL record 2,105 yards in 1984. During the 1987 season he was traded to Colts.

Last season, Dickerson feuded with Jeff Fisher and followed up on a pledge not to attend Rams game as long as Fisher was the coach. Dickerson returned to the Coliseum sideline after Fisher was fired.

“It feels amazing to sign this contract and officially be a Los Angeles Ram for life,” Dickerson said in a statement. “My passion for this organization during my playing days and for the players wearing Rams jerseys now, is undeniable.

“This is where my career started and this is where my heart is, so closing this chapter with the Rams back in Los Angeles feels right.”

