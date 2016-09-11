Often mistaken for others, Rams GM Les Snead is trying to build relocated Rams into contenders

It usually happens at an airport gate. Les Snead will notice people whispering, and one will ask, “Are you Matthew McConaughey?”

A fan was once so convinced that Snead was former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre that he insisted on an autograph. Snead finally obliged by signing, “Brett Favre, by Les Snead.”

Some have mistaken Snead, with his wavy, strawberry blond hair that spawned a Twitter account (@LesSneadHair) with 1,739 followers and a square jawline that he sometimes sprinkles with a goatee, for Ken Whisenhunt, a former Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans head coach.

“I’ve spent my whole life being told I look like somebody else,” Snead said.

If Snead, 45, can pull off the second phase of his ambitious rebuilding plan, turning Los Angeles’ new/old professional football team “from competitive to contender,” maybe someone will spot him at the beach, in a restaurant or a boarding area and say, “Hey, aren’t you Les Snead, general manager of the Rams?”

The chances of such recognition should increase with the Rams’ moving from St. Louis back to Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest media market, but they would grow exponentially if the Rams can end an 11-year playoff drought.

That would take a quantum leap for a team that was 27-36-1 in Snead’s first four seasons as general manager and is expected to hover around the .500 mark again this season, which begins with Monday night’s game at San Francisco.

But the Rams already have taken lengthy strides under Snead, whose tenure has been marked by aggressive moves to improve the club’s draft position, including last spring’s blockbuster trade that vaulted them to the top of the draft and the selection of California quarterback Jared Goff.

The Rams were 15-65 from 2007-2011, the worst record by an NFL team during any five-year period, so Snead has steered them in the right direction.

“If I had a personal philosophy in life, and it bleeds into the organization, it’s to wake up sprinting, don’t be scared,” Snead said. “In our league, wherever you’re at in the standings, you’re getting chased or you still have some hunting to do.

“Just like a NASCAR driver, you have to have the courage to make a move to go from third place to second place to first. That’s the philosophy we have.”

Snead put those words into action just days after being named general manager in the spring of 2012, trading the No. 2 pick in that year’s draft to the Washington Redskins (who selected Robert Griffin III) for the sixth and 39th picks and the Redskins’ first-round picks in 2013 and 2014.

The windfall from that deal, combined with pre-draft trades in 2013, helped the Rams net defensive tackle Michael Brockers (2012), cornerback Janoris Jenkins (2012), receivers Brian Quick (2012) and Tavon Austin (2013), linebacker Alec Ogletree (2013) and offensive tackle Greg Robinson (2014).

The Rams used their own first-round pick in 2014 on tackle Aaron Donald, now one of the NFL’s top defensive linemen.

Some thought Snead reached with his selection of running back Todd Gurley, who sat out most of his final season at Georgia because of knee surgery, with the 10th pick in 2015. Gurley ran for 1,108 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games last season and is considered one of the NFL’s brightest young stars.

“I give our team doctors and training staff credit,” Snead said. “They said the knee has a chance to heal and that he has a chance to be the Todd Gurley we all fell in love with in college.”

Snead made another bold move last spring, trading the 15th pick, two second-round picks and three other picks for the No. 1 pick. No team had moved farther up in the draft to snag the top pick.

“We had a need, we really liked Jared and thought there might be a way to get him instead of sitting there and saying, ‘Golly, if we could only get him,’ ” Snead said. “I don’t think it’s a roll of the dice because there’s no skill in rolling dice. It’s a move that was very calculated. We got a future franchise quarterback.”

With the possible exception of Robinson, who struggled in his first two seasons but has showed promise this summer, Snead has nailed his first-round picks.

While many St. Louis fans clamored for flashy quarterback Johnny Man- ziel in the middle of the first round in 2014, Snead opted for Donald, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who immediately established himself as a cornerstone player.

“You always want a first-round guy to become a core starter,” said Snead, who married former NFL Network analyst Kara Henderson in 2012. “When you have a chance to hit a home run, you definitely want to try to do it.”