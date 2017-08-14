Rams running back Todd Gurley will get more carries during preseason, Coach Sean McVay says

There will be more carries for Todd Gurley.

Rams Coach Sean McVay made that clear after Gurley equaled his 2016 preseason workload with four carries in the Rams’ 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Gurley and other starters will get “progressive work” through the third preseason game against the Chargers, McVay said.

McVay wants Gurley ready to go when the Rams play their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 10 at the Coliseum.

“This preseason offers us a unique opportunity to get him some touches, being mindful of that we do want to allow him to be at his best by the time we play the Colts,” McVay said Sunday. “But, especially being in a new system and just for the overall continuity of our offense, I think it’s important for him to be out there with those guys.”

Gurley rushed for two yards in four carries during two first-quarter series against the Cowboys. He also caught a 10-yard pass from Jared Goff.

“I’m feeling good, man,” Gurley said after the game. “Obviously, it’s hard to get started with just a couple plays, but just to be out there, just get the goosebumps off and be with the offense.”

Gurley was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 2015, but struggled last season. Under former coach Jeff Fisher, Gurley carried four times early in the preseason and then was held out until the regular season opener to avoid injury.

McVay said coaches will communicate with Gurley regarding his workload as the preseason goes on.

“The nice thing about Todd is that as special of a player as he is, he doesn’t ever put himself above anything else,” McVay said. “To him, his expectation is, ‘Until I’m told otherwise, I’m playing and I want to go compete.’ That’s what makes Todd a great competitor.

“It’s important for him to get some work in the preseason, so that we’re careful about that workload. It’s a delicate balance that we do want to have with that, but also mindful of, we’re getting him ready to roll for that Indy game where he can be at his best version of himself.”

Each player has a different approach to what they need to be prepared for the season, McVay said.

A challenge with Gurley is making sure he does not do too much.

“He’s one of those guys that you have to be mindful of protecting himself from himself because he works so hard,” McVay said. “That’s a good problem to have with one of your key players and I think he’d be the first to tell you, he wants to be out there with his teammates to compete and that’s something that we anticipate doing these next couple weeks.”

