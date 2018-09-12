Rams re-sign JoJo Natson to replace injured kick returner Pharoh Cooper, who's on injured reserve

Pro Bowl kick returner Pharoh Cooper, who suffered an ankle injury during the Rams’ season-opening victory over the Oakland Raiders, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.
JoJo Natson, a receiver who returned kicks for the Rams during the preseason but was released when rosters were trimmed to 53 players, was re-signed heading in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Coliseum.
Backup return specialist Mike Thomas suffered a groin injury against the Raiders, necessitating the move to bring back Natson.
Natson, listed at 5 feet 7 and 153 pounds, played in every preseason game and averaged 24.4 yards on 14 kickoff returns. He averaged 11.1 yards on nine punt returns.
Natson played in college at Utah State and Akron. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but was released and played in seven games for the New York Jets last season.
Natson averaged 20.3 yards on 16 kickoff returns and 2.4 yards on 16 punt returns.
Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Cooper might require surgery.