Many Rams are down to playing for job security

They sport a woeful 4-10 record, have lost nine of their last 10 games and have no idea who will be coaching the team in 2017.

With two games left, including Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers at the Coliseum, the Rams still have reason for motivation.

Call it a mini-run for job security.

In the next month or so, the Rams will hire a coach and, presumably, a staff that could be devoid of any current assistants. The future of General Manager Les Snead, who signed every one of the players on the roster, also is tenuous.

Many Rams players, especially those without star status, say they are playing for their jobs.

Interim Coach John Fassel, the Rams’ special-teams coordinator, said after last week’s loss at Seattle that players still have an opportunity to impress in the aftermath of Jeff Fisher’s firing.

“A lot of teams look at players and how they perform in situations like this,” Fassel said. “Is the guy gonna tank, or is he gonna step up in a tough situation? That’s a guy you want on your team.”

Safety T.J. McDonald, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, said he was playing for his future.

So are younger players.

“I’m playing for my job security,” rookie receiver Pharoh Cooper said.

But how many of the players on the 53-man roster will be employed by the Rams next season?

The last time the Rams hired a coach — Fisher and Snead were hired before the 2012 season — more than two dozen players from the previous season’s 2-14 team were jettisoned. Many never played in another NFL regular-season game.

The overall talent level of the 2016 roster is superior to 2011, but that doesn’t mean a new coach won’t clean house or selectively eliminate — and bring in — certain players because of performance, salary, attitude, reputation or work ethic.

Several position groups are ripe for overhaul through the draft and free agency.

The Rams traded six picks, including a first-round pick in the 2017 draft, to select quarterback Jared Goff first overall in April. But they will have picks in Rounds 2 through 7.

The Rams are expected to have about $40 million in salary-cap space, according to overthecap.com.

The most pressing concern is probably the offensive line, which has been ineffectual and, at times, dreadful. The receiving corps needs an upgrade. There is a linebackers shortage if the new coach favors a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme, and the cornerback talent and reliability is questionable.

The new coach will have several pieces to work with, most notably Goff.

The rookie, who will make his sixth start Saturday, is the future of the franchise. Second-year pro Sean Mannion should be back but veteran Case Keenum is completing a one-year, $3.6-million contract and will test the market as a free agent.

Running back Todd Gurley, the 2015 NFL offensive rookie of the year, has performed well below expectations. He still was selected as a fourth alternate for the Pro Bowl, perhaps an indication of what opposing players and coaches thought of the line he ran behind.

The defensive line, led by three-time Pro Bowl tackle Aaron Donald, is solid. But two-time Pro Bowl end Robert Quinn, due to earn about $10.8 million in salary and bonuses in 2017, had his production and season cut short for the second year in a row because of injuries.

The offensive line, particularly tackles Greg Robinson and Rob Havenstein, appear to have regressed in their third and second seasons, respectively. Veteran center Tim Barnes has struggled at times, and second-year guards Jamon Brown and Cody Wichmann did not progress as expected.

The Rams in August signed receiver Tavon Austin to a four-year, $42-million extension. He has responded with 54 catches for only 477 yards and three touchdowns — and multiple drops. Veteran Kenny Britt, in the final season of his contract, is on the verge of his first 1,000-yard season, but he also has dropped passes and there is no indication the Rams are willing to pay him what they gave Austin. Brian Quick, who was on a one-year prove-it contract, is probably done with the Rams.

Neither Cooper nor fellow rookie receiver Michael Thomas have made significant contributions to the passing game.

Alec Ogletree and Mark Barron are the only frontline linebackers on a roster that also includes rookie Josh Forrest, whose season ended because of injury.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson is finishing a franchise-tagged season and could receive a long-term deal. Lamarcus Joyner has played well at times as a slot corner, but E.J. Gaines has not proved durable in the aftermath of a foot injury that sidelined him all of 2015. Troy Hill was released after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and was only recently reinstated to the roster from the practice squad. Mike Jordan, another undrafted free agent, has helped fill the void opposite Johnson.