Rams have no regrets giving up No. 23 pick

The mood at Rams headquarters was light, if not busy, on Thursday night during the first round of the NFL draft.
General manager Les Snead, coach Sean McVay and the scouting and personnel staffs ordered in sushi for dinner and watched as four quarterbacks were selected in the first 10 picks.
When the No. 23 pick came up — the pick the Rams traded to the New England Patriots for receiver Brandin Cooks — a montage of Cooks' highlights played on the screens in the Rams' war room.
Snead said there were some "oohs and aahs" as they watched.
"It looked good," Snead said.
"It did," McVay agreed.
The Patriots used the No. 23 pick to select Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn.
Maryland receiver D.J. Moore and Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley were among players still available at that point but the Rams have no regrets about trading for Cooks, who gives them a legitimate vertical threat.
With 32 players off the board, and no second-round picks, the Rams will watch 54 players go to other teams on Friday before they make their first pick in the third round at No. 87.
They also have three fourth-round picks and four sixth-round picks on Saturday.
The Rams are thought to be in search of edge-rushing linebackers and offensive linemen to bolster a team that finished 11-5 and won the NFC West last season.
The Rams monitored the first round with curiosity but also with an eye on the domino effect that could affect their ability to make preferred picks.
"There was one instance where a player that we're thinking about at 87, a team took that position in the first round," Snead said.
"And you go, 'OK, that's nice to note.'
"Not saying they won't take that … in the third round before us but it does help you manage the draft [Friday] in that area."
Snead said predraft conversations with college coaches and agents could help the Rams when it is their time to pick.
"You might get some intel that, OK, you're looking at the particular player, 'Hey, watch out for this team in front of you,' maybe they came in and did a private workout."
The Rams are set at quarterback with Jared Goff, but the drama Thursday surrounding quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson commanded their attention.
McVay had sat next to Heisman Trophy winner Mayfield on a flight to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis in February.
Snead joked that the in-flight "tutoring session" might have helped Mayfield increase his draft stock to become the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns are not on the Rams' regular-season schedule, but the Rams could face 11 players selected in the first round: Denver defensive lineman Bradley Chubb; Chicago linebacker Roquan Smith; San Francisco offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey; Arizona quarterback Rosen; New Orleans defensive lineman Marcus Davenport; Oakland offensive tackle Kolton Miller; Chargers cornerback Derwin James; Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander; Detroit center Frank Ragnow; Seattle running back Rashaad Penny and Minnesota cornerback Mike Hughes.
