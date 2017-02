The NFL season is officially over following the New England Patriots’ victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. So what better time for another edition of the Rams Overtime podcast.

This week’s topics include:

Sean McVay finalizes his coaching staff

Evaluation season

Gary Klein’s Super Bowl adventures

Listener Q&A

GET IT ON iTUNES »

lindsey.thiry@latimes.com

Follow Lindsey Thiry on Twitter @LindseyThiry

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @LATimesklein