Rams' trade for cornerback Marcus Peters will not cost them a first-round draft pick

The Rams' decision to trade for Marcus Peters will not cost them a first-round draft pick.
The Rams last week agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs that will bring them the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback and a sixth-round pick in this year's draft in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this year's draft and a second-round pick in 2019, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.
The person requested anonymity because the trade will not become official until the NFL's new league year begins March 14.
Peters, 25, is regarded as one of the NFL's top play-making cornerbacks. He has intercepted 19 passes in three seasons.
Peters will bolster a secondary that is expected to lose cornerback Trumaine Johnson to free agency. Kayvon Webster, the other starting cornerback last season, is recovering from an Achilles injury.
Nickell Robey-Coleman, who mainly played as a slot corner, is a pending free agent but has said he wants to remain with the Rams. Troy Hill and Kevin Peterson are among other cornerbacks on the roster.
Defensive backs are expected to be a focus for the Rams at this week's NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.