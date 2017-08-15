Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: Inside the Sammy Watkins trade and Aaron Donald's holdout

The Rams are undefeated in the preseason. OK, it’s just one game, but it still counts... in the preseason.
Now that their first game is out of the way it’s time for another edition of the Fearsome Twosome podcast with Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein.
This week’s topics include:
- Rams trade for Sammy Watkins, how he’ll impact the team
- Quarterback Jared Goff’s progress through training camp
- Defensive lineman Aaron Donald’s holdout situation
