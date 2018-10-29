Rams receiver Josh Reynolds 'stepped up in a big way' filling in for Cooper Kupp

Reynolds, a second-year pro, started again in place of injured Cooper Kupp, who is expected to return next week against New Orleans. Reynolds caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff in the first quarter that pulled the Rams to within 10-8. In the third quarter, he caught a pass over the middle and then slipped a tackle on his way to a 19-yard touchdown that put the Rams ahead 23-13.