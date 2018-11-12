Rams report: Receiver Cooper Kupp suffers another knee injury and might be out for season

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a left knee injury in Sunday’s 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at the Coliseum, and coach Sean McVay indicated that it could end his season.
“It doesn’t look good right now,” McVay said.
It’s been a rough but productive season for Kupp, a second-year pro from Eastern Washington who has 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns.
Kupp suffered a concussion against the Seahawks in Week 5 but returned to the starting lineup against the Denver Broncos in Week 6.
He suffered what was described as a left knee sprain in the first half at Denver and was sidelined for the next two games.
Kupp returned in Week 9 at New Orleans and caught a touchdown pass in the Rams’ 45-35 defeat.
He had five receptions for 39 yards Sunday before he was injured on a pass play that went to the opposite side of the field.
“It doesn’t look great,” quarterback Jared Goff said, echoing McVay. “He’s been a valuable piece of our team and a guy we’ll miss.
“Like a lot of us, he’s been through a lot this week. He’s a tough guy and [comes from] a tough family and I know he’ll come out stronger through it all.”
Second-year pro Josh Reynolds is expected to start in Kupp’s place.
Reynolds has seven catches for 98 yards. He caught two touchdown passes in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.
He could rejoin a starting receiver group that includes Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods.
Cooks caught 10 passes for 100 yards against the Seahawks. Woods had four receptions for 89 yards.
Gurley keeps going
Running back Todd Gurley rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown in 16 carries and caught three passes for 40 yards.
Gurley has scored 17 touchdowns, 14 shy of the NFL record set in 2006 by Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson.
Gurley has rushed for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has 40 receptions for 402 yards and four touchdowns.
“Everybody played a great game,” Gurley said. “It was just overcoming those last couple minutes.”
Tight fit
Tight ends Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee caught touchdown passes and continued to raise their profiles in the offense.
Everett scored in the first quarter on a 10-yard pass from Goff. Everett finished with two catches for 15 yards.
Higbee caught three passes for 25 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“They stepped up big,” Goff said. “Both guys I have a lot of confidence in and feel really comfortable with.”
Everett has 15 catches for 161 yards. Higbee has 11 receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Malibu Russ
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 17 of 26 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
The Rams sacked him four times.
“Their pass rush is pretty legit,” he said.
Wilson said he does not own property in Malibu but he tweeted about the city and wore a jacket with ‘Malibu’ on the back to honor those affected by fire.
“Some things are going to happen like natural disasters like this, and how do we come together to heal it?” Wilson said. “So I wore the jacket with Malibu on the back just to honor some people that have lost some things.”