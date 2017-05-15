Rams make roster moves in aftermath of rookie camp

In the aftermath of last weekend’s rookie camp, the Rams made roster moves Monday in preparation for the start of organized team activities next week.

Running back De'Mard Llorens and wide receiver Shakeir Ryan, both from Northwestern State, and outside linebacker Teidrick Smith of Mary Hardin-Baylor parlayed tryouts during the rookie camp into free-agent contracts.

The Rams waived defensive back Jared Collins from Arkansas and center Anthony McMeans from New Mexico State.

The Rams have 89 players on the roster. The maximum is 90.

