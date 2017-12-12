As Rams prepare for Seahawks, they will not practice on Wednesday for the second week in a row

As the Rams navigate the final quarter of their season, Coach Sean McVay is making adjustments in the practice schedule as his team prepares for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle.

Players will be on the field for a walkthrough on Wednesday, but they will not practice, the team announced Tuesday.

It is the second consecutive week that the Rams will not hold a midweek practice.

Last week, because of poor air quality caused by Southland fires, the Rams had a long walkthrough on Wednesday but did not practice. They resumed workouts on Thursday, and were on the field Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at the Coliseum.

McVay said at the time that the rest was valuable for players in the latter part of the season.

“With the way that just the natural progression, in terms of what the season does taking a toll on guys, sometimes you do even look into it when you get later on in the season of making it more of a mental approach,” McVay said.

The Rams have several starters coming off injuries suffered against the Eagles.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson has a neck and shoulder issue, and offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein are trying to bounce back from knee injuries.

Receiver Robert Woods, who has been sidelined three games because of a shoulder injury, and linebacker Connor Barwin, who sat out two games because of a forearm injury, are expected to return against the Seahawks.

