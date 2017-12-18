What we learned from the Rams' 42-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks

What we learned in the Rams’ 42-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks:

It’s a good idea to give the ball to Todd Gurley

Rams coach Sean McVay said he didn’t want to make the same mistake twice.

A week after running back Todd Gurley got only 13 carries in a defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles, he ran it 21 times for a season-high 152 yards while playing only three quarters.

Gurley rushed for two short touchdowns, showed his speed and power on a 57-yard touchdown run and also caught a touchdown pass.

He has scored a league-leading 17 touchdowns.

Rodger Saffold occasionally escapes the shadow of Andrew Whitworth

Left tackle Whitworth gets the attention for protecting quarterback Jared Goff’s blindside.

But Saffold, a veteran left guard, has also been reliable — and individually outstanding at times.

Saffold made the block that enabled Gurley to break free for his long touchdown run.

Robert Woods’ shoulder appears to be sound

Woods had been sidelined for three games after suffering an injury at Minnesota.

Early in the game against the Seahawks, he caught a pass and landed hard on his left shoulder.

Woods bounced to his feet and went on to finish with a team-best six receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Sean McVay’s 4th-and-1 play call was questionable

The Rams, leading 13-0 early in the second quarter, faced a fourth-and-one situation at the Seahawks’ 24 yard-line.

Instead of kicking a field goal, or having Goff hand the ball to Gurley, McVay called for a pass to tight end Gerald Everett.

Goff rolled to his right and his pass was tipped and then intercepted.

Robert Quinn remains a force

Quinn might not be the terror off the edge that he was before he suffered a back injury in 2015.

But he can still get to quarterbacks.

Quinn sacked Russell Wilson twice, pressured him throughout the game and forced a fumble.

Cory Littleton’s role is growing

Littleton made a name last season with hustle and standout play on special teams.

He came to the forefront this season by blocking two punts.

Against the Seahawks, he played extensively in relief of linebacker Mark Barron and made four tackles.

Cornerback Troy Hill learned from his 2015 experience against the Seahawks

Last season, Hill was quickly inserted into a game against the Seahawks after Coty Sensabaugh struggled.

Wilson and the Seahawks immediately went after Hill.

On Sunday, Hill started in place of injured Kayvon Webster and broke up two passes.