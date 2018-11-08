Rams react to Thousand Oaks shooting about four miles from their practice facility

The Rams issued a statement and several players posted to social media Thursday in reaction to the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks country-music-themed venue located about four miles from the team’s practice facility at Cal Lutheran University.
Thirteen people died in the incident, which occurred late Wednesday night at the Borderline Bar & Grill.
“The Los Angeles Rams organization is heartbroken by the horrific shooting that took place last night in our community of Thousand Oaks,” the Rams said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and our entire community.”
A Rams spokesperson said the organization was in the process of making sure all staff and family members were accounted for.
Several Rams players posted their thoughts to Twitter:
“Heartbroken for our community,” quarterback Jared Goff wrote. “Thinking about everyone involved as well as friends and family of the victims. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”
“Heart broken this morning!” offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth wrote. “I’m just sorry to those affected. I don’t have words that I feel can help. But I promise to find a way to help support our community through this tragedy!”
“Praying comfort and healing to those affected by this senseless shooting,” punter Johnny Hekker wrote. “Thank you to the first responders who put their lives on the line to protect and serve us every day. Thousand Oaks is my home; I will do everything in my power to help those in need of support.”
“Heartbroken. Thoughts and prayers are with the people of this community, and those that have lost loved ones,” receiver Cooper Kupp wrote.
“Devastated for this community...Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this senseless tragedy,” wrote defensive lineman Morgan Fox.