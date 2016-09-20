Rams tape review: Big passes from Case Keenum, a save by Troy Hill and a forced fumble to win

The Rams made their return to the Coliseum on Sunday a triumphant one with a 9-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Each week we review the tape to see what worked, what didn’t and what you might have missed from the previous week. Today, we focus on the passing game.

What: Seahawks FB Will Tukuafu lines up as a receiver, clearing space in the middle for Russell Wilson to run

Down: First and 20

Time: 3:26 left in first quarter

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s ability to extend and make plays appeared to be hampered a bit by his injury, which the Rams noticed. On this play he’s able to take the open grass in front of him for a five-yard gain after Seattle ran fullback Will Tukuafu (46) out to the sideline to line up as a receiver, forcing the Rams to adjust their coverage.

The kicker on this is linebacker Alec Ogletree’s (52) late hit on Wilson which gave the Seahawks another 15 yards.

What: Rams TE Lance Kendricks catches a deep pass for a 44-yard gain

Down: First and 10

Time: 2:19 left in second quarter

This also play got a mention in the things you might have missed piece from Sunday, but here you can see how linebacker Mike Morgan (57) gets caught in space watching Todd Gurley (30) in the flat for a potential screen pass — a standard part of the Rams offense — while also trying to keep tabs on tight end Lance Kendricks (88). This was quarterback Case Keenum’s biggest pass of the game.

“The only way they had a chance to beat us was with trick plays,” Seahawks safety Earl Thomas said after the game. “The screen and then the gadget play to the tight end.”

What: Rams WR Tavon Austin catches a 27-yard pass from QB Case Keenum

Down: First and 10

Time: 3:38 left in third quarter

Tavon Austin was targeted on those screen passes three times and took the ball on an end around once — all trickery which Seattle was prepared to deal with.

“We expect that from him. We expect some deep developing. They're not afraid to run him down the field, which you saw,” Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said. “When he's in a certain position, certain spots, there are some expectations.”

Here’s an example of that deep stuff Sherman was talking about. Watch how the left receiver clears out the corner and safety Earl Thomas to give Austin an opportunity for a big play. Another key here is tight end Lance Kendricks (88) drawing safety Kam Chancellor (31) away from the play (better seen in the second camera angle) just enough to delay his pursuit.

What: Rams CB Troy Hill saves the potential go-ahead touchdown with a shoestring tackle

Down: First and 10

Time: 1:53 seconds left in fourth quarter

Seattle attacked undrafted Rams cornerback Troy Hill several times. Here they went after him on a deep pass to receiver Tyler Lockett, which went for 53 yards. Despite getting beaten by a perfectly placed pass from Wilson, Hill made a game-saving play with his ankle tackle of Lockett.

What: Seahawks RB Christine Michael fumbles the ball on Seattle’s final possession

Down: Third and 10

Time: 57 seconds left in fourth

Seahawks running back Christine Michael (32) fumbled the ball as he was hit by Ogletree (52), who was credited with the forced fumble and recovery, but could linebacker/safety Mark Barron (26) deserve some credit too?

Also noteworthy is what looks like uncalled holding by the offense and a late hit on Barron.

