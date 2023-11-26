Rams’ 37-14 road win over the Arizona Cardinals by the numbers

Rams running back Royce Freeman completes a 23-yard run for a touchdown as Cardinals cornerback Divaad Wilson pursues too late. The backup ran for 77 yards.

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 37-14 road victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday:

204

Career-high yards from scrimmage for Rams running back Kyren Williams. He rushed for 143 yards and caught six passes for 61 yards, including two for touchdowns. He ran for 158 yards and a touchdown against Arizona during a 26-9 win in Week 6.

77

Yards rushing for Rams backup running back Royce Freeman, who averaged 5.9 yards on 13 carries and ran 23 yards for a touchdown.

9

Consecutive games won by the Rams in Arizona against the Cardinals going back to 2014. The Rams have won 12 of the last 14 games in this series.

4-1

Rams’ record in the NFC West so far this season, sweeping the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals and losing to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams close their regular season at San Francisco.

30

Consecutive points scored by the Rams after trailing 8-7 through the first quarter.

287

Yards of offense for the Rams in the first half. The Cardinals finished with 292 for the game. The Rams finished with 457.

Summary

RAMS 7 14 3 13 — 37

Arizona 8 0 0 6 — 14



First Quarter



RAMS — Higbee 7 pass from Stafford (Havrisik kick), 11:18. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:42. Key plays: Stafford 42 pass to Atwell on 3rd-and-8, Stafford 7 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-8, K.Williams 8 run on 4th-and-1.

Arizona — Murray 2 run (Tune run), 4:50. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:28. Key plays: Murray 17 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-7, Murray 12 pass to McBride, Murray 14 pass to Dortch, Conner 14 run.

Second Quarter



RAMS — Higbee 5 pass from Stafford (Havrisik kick), 9:57. Drive: 8 plays, 51 yards, 4:57. Key plays: Freeman 14 run, Stafford 13 pass to Atwell, Stafford 6 pass to D.Allen on 3rd-and-2.

RAMS — K.Williams 15 pass from Stafford (Havrisik kick), :59. Drive: 4 plays, 48 yards, 00:57. Key play: Stafford 21 pass to Atwell.

Third Quarter



RAMS — Field goal Havrisik 24, 7:33. Drive: 7 plays, 72 yards, 3:49. Key play: K.Williams 56 run.

Fourth Quarter



RAMS — K.Williams 3 pass from Stafford (Havrisik kick), 12:41. Drive: 13 plays, 54 yards, 7:22. Key plays: Stafford 14 pass to Nacua, Stafford 7 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-5, Stafford 6 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-5.

RAMS — Freeman 23 run (kick failed), 8:19. Drive: 5 plays, 38 yards, 3:01. Key plays: Stafford 4 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-5, K.Williams 6 run on 4th-and-1.

Arizona — Dortch 6 pass from Murray (pass failed), 5:12. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:07. Key plays: Murray 36 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-3, Murray 1 pass to Carter on 3rd-and-4, Carter 5 run on 3rd-and-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: RAMS, K.Williams 16-143, Freeman 13-77, Z.Evans 3-6, Stafford 1-2. ARIZONA, Conner 6-27, Carter 4-19, Demercado 3-15, Gillikin 1-10, Murray 1-2.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 25-33-1-229. ARIZONA, Murray 27-45-0-256.

RECEIVING: RAMS, K.Williams 6-61, Higbee 5-29, Nacua 4-27, Atwell 3-76, Kupp 3-18, Robinson 2-13, D.Allen 1-6, Skowronek 1-(minus 1). ARIZONA, McBride 7-60, Brown 6-88, Carter 4-15, Conner 4-5, Dortch 3-27, Moore 2-35, Higgins 1-26.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Trammell 2-22. ARIZONA, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, None. ARIZONA, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Hoecht 4-1-1, Rozeboom 4-1-0, Kendrick 4-0-0, Tomlinson 4-0-0, Turner 3-1-2, Hummel 3-0-0, Reeder 3-0-0, Taylor 3-0-0, J.Johnson 2-2-0, Fuller 2-1-0, D.Johnson 2-0-1, Witherspoon 2-0-0, Young 2-0-0, Jones 1-5-0, Yeast 1-1-0, Durant 0-1-0, J.Williams 0-1-0. ARIZONA, Baker 6-3-0, Clark 6-3-0, Thompson 5-2-0, Williams 4-1-0, Woods 4-1-0, Barnes 3-4-0, S.Thomas 3-0-0, Ojulari 2-3-0, Ledbetter 2-2-0, Lopez 2-2-0, Stills 2-2-0, Collins 2-0-0, Gardeck 2-0-0, Stille 1-0-0, D.Wilson 1-0-0, Hoskins 0-1-0, Luketa 0-1-0, Pappoe 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. ARIZONA, Thompson 1-14.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Havrisik 50. ARIZONA, Prater 56.

Officials — Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Jay Bilbo, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.

Attendance — 62,177.

