Rams let fans vote on games that will feature throwback uniforms

Rams fans pining for the opportunity to see the team play in so-called throwback uniforms will have a voice in deciding when that will happen.

The NFL allows teams to wear throwback uniforms twice a season, and the Rams announced Monday that fans can vote on the games they prefer.

The Rams’ throwback uniforms include royal blue jerseys with yellow accents, yellow pants with blue-and-white stripes and blue helmets with yellow horns. Last season, the Rams wore the uniforms in a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the home opener and during a loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

A vote began Monday and will run through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Among the choices: Sept. 10 vs. the Indianapolis Colts, Oct. 8 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Nov. 26 vs. the New Orleans Saints and Dec. 31 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

A second vote will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday and conclude at 6 p.m. Thursday. Additional games to be voted on by fans will be revealed Wednesday, the Rams said.

The Washington Redskins (Sept. 17), Houston Texans (Nov. 12) and Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 10) also visit the Coliseum this season.

To vote: Facebook.com/Rams or Twitter @RamsNFL or at TheRams.com/ThrowbackVote.

Fans who vote on TheRams.com/ThrowbackVote are eligible to win two tickets to one of the throwback games and a customized throwback jersey.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein